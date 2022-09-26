The United States Men's National Team will be part of the highly-anticipated 2022 World Cup, which officially gets underway on Sunday, Nov. 20. The USMNT failed to qualify for the last World Cup, so fans across the nation are eager to see how the Americans fare at Qatar 2022. The USMNT will square off against England, Iran and Wales in Group B of the World Cup 2022. With the World Cup start date slowly inching closer, the USMNT recently unveiled the latest 2022 USMNT World Cup jerseys. You can buy USA's 2022 World Cup jerseys here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

The home uniform features a timeless red, white, and blue color scheme, while also bringing attention to the United State's diversity. The away kit is more modern, featuring a tie-dye blue shirt to go with royal blue shorts and socks. See the new USMNT 2022 World Cup kit here.

The U.S. Women's National Team will also wear both kits for the remainder of the year and into 2023.

The jerseys represent a fresh start for the USMNT, which shockingly failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. Despite failing to qualify in 2018, the U.S. has advanced to the knockout stage in its last two World Cup appearances.

Team USA is led by a bevy of talented youngsters, including Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson. The youthful vibrancy of the USMNT was a major factor in Nike's design of the new away kit.

"Nike's design team employed a unique ice-dying technique to create a vibrant, youthful print that brings the kit to life," U.S. soccer said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the home kit "features iconic uniform design cues found throughout American athletics to celebrate the U.S. Soccer Federation's role as leaders in shaping - and uniting - sport culture throughout the nation."

Before the United States takes the pitch at the 2022 World Cup, be sure to check out the new USMNT jerseys and more Team USA gear.

