The United States Men's National Team has had iconic goals on the world's biggest stage, and now you can sport the look the USA wore during its two momentous goals in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Whether you like the classic white jersey Timothy Weah wore when he scored the team's first goal in its opening match against Wales or the bold blue kit Christian Pulisic immortalized with his game-winning goal against Iran, there is a look for everyone. As the USMNT prepares for its Round of 16 match against the Netherlands, you can commemorate the team's historic run to the knockout round for the first time since 2014 by wearing the same jerseys they've worn every step of the way.

The home uniform features a timeless red, white, and blue color scheme, while also bringing attention to the United State's diversity. The away kit is more modern, featuring a tie-dye blue shirt to go with royal blue shorts and socks. See the new USMNT 2022 World Cup kit here.

The U.S. Women's National Team will also wear both kits for the remainder of the year and into 2023.

The USMNT has a long history of understated but purposeful white home kits, and their latest edition is no different. In a look that celebrates USA's sports identity, the white jersey features design elements that look to soccer's growing presence in America while acknowledging the broader American sports culture.

The away jersey features a striking blue look marbled with unique contours and shades not seen in previous iterations of the uniform. The jersey's design continues onto the shorts worn by the players, making for an unforgettable singular style on the pitch.

"The home uniform is anchored in a timeless red, white, and blue color scheme, while drawing inspiration from the United States' diversity and storied legacy across a variety of sports, leagues, and associations," U.S. Soccer and Nike added in their joint release. "Nike's design team employed a unique ice-dying technique to create a vibrant, youthful print that brings the kit to life."

