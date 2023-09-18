Who's Playing

Newcastle United @ AC Milan

Current Records: Newcastle United 0-0-0, AC Milan 0-0-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 12:45 p.m. ET

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 12:45 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

Stadio Giuseppe Meazza TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Online Streaming: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

What to Know

AC Milan will kick off their Champions League run against Newcastle United at 12:45 p.m. ET on September 19th at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Last year AC Milan was close to the championship, but lost in the semi-finals to Inter. As for Newcastle United, they didn't participate in either the Champions League or the Europa League, so they are out to prove themselves.

The tournament's just begun, and both these teams will be looking start off with a win. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

AC Milan is a slight favorite against Newcastle United, according to the latest Champions League odds, being +139 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.