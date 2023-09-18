Who's Playing
Newcastle United @ AC Milan
Current Records: Newcastle United 0-0-0, AC Milan 0-0-0
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 12:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza
- TV: Paramount+
- Online Streaming: Paramount+
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
AC Milan will kick off their Champions League run against Newcastle United at 12:45 p.m. ET on September 19th at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.
Last year AC Milan was close to the championship, but lost in the semi-finals to Inter. As for Newcastle United, they didn't participate in either the Champions League or the Europa League, so they are out to prove themselves.
The tournament's just begun, and both these teams will be looking start off with a win. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.
Odds
AC Milan is a slight favorite against Newcastle United, according to the latest Champions League odds, being +139 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.