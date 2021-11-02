Bayern Munich host Benfica in UEFA Champions League Group E on Tuesday with the hosts looking to repeat their 4-0 thrashing of their visitors from the last time out in Lisbon. Leroy Sane scored twice with Robert Lewandowksi also on target but Julian Nagelsmann's men have looked vulnerable domestically and have since exited the DFB Pokal. Bayern are four points clear of Benfica with Barcelona third and victory here could effectively guarantee the German champions' safe passage.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 2 | Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Nov. 2 | 4:00 p.m. ET Location: Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany

Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Bayern -550; Draw +650; Benfica +1400 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Bayern: Alphonso Davies and Lucas Hernandez are doubts, but Leon Goretzka should be operational.

Benfica: Andre Almeida, Gil Dias and Valentino Lazaro are doubts. Haris Seferovic and Rodrigo Pinho are both out.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Storylines

Bayern: Lewandowski leads the way for Bayern in the UCL with five goals which is tied for second in terms of the 2021-22 top scorers. Bayern won their only home clash so far in Europe, but they have lost two of their last six across all competitions. The Germans have scored 19 times for 10 conceded and five of those six games saw them score first.

Benfica: Darwin Nunes is leading the way for Benfica with two goals so far this edition. The Portuguese have drawn their only Champions League away game so far this season and they are unbeaten in 11 across all competitions. They have lost two of their last six outings with five goals scored for nine conceded with that Bayern loss skewing the numbers.

Prediction

The Germans to ease through into the knockout phase. The Portuguese showed that they can compete last time out, but Bayern will simply have too much for them at home and especially after their recent humbling by Borussia Monchengladbach. Pick: Bayern 3-1 Benfica.