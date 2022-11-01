Bayern Munich and Inter Milan face each other on Tuesday with both sides already qualified for the UEFA Champions League's round of 16. The Nerazzurri managed to qualify after beating Viktoria Plzen last week at San Siro, while the German side won away against FC Barcelona, relegating them to the UEFA Europa League. Bayern won five games out of five and will finish at the top of the group, while Inter Milan won three games, drew one against FC Barcelona at the Camp Nou and lost only the opening one against Bayern at San Siro. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date : Tuesday, Nov. 1 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, Nov. 1 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Arena -- Munich

: Allianz Arena -- Munich TV and live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Bayern Munich -250; Draw +295; Inter Milan +575 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Bayern Munich: French defender Lucas Hernández was back in team training on Monday morning but it's unlikely that he will be called for the match against Inter Milan. On the other hand, Manuel Neuer has completed goalkeeper specific training for the first time since his injury according to BILD. His plan remains to play a couple of Bundesliga games before the World Cup starting next month in Qatar.

Inter Milan: On Monday Inter Milan confirmed that Romelu Lukaku was injured again and will miss UEFA Champions League's clash against Bayern Munich. The Belgian striker has suffered a thigh strain after he felt muscle pain during Sunday's training session. Inter Milan will play on Sunday the Derby d'Italia against Juventus at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, and it's extremely unlikely that Lukaku will be fit on time. However, he should be fully back on time before the beginning of the 2022 World Cup.

Prediction

Considering that both teams have already reached their target, it should be a quite fun game and Bayern are expected to win. Pick: Bayern Munich 2, Inter Milan 1.