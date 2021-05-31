CBS Sports soccer insider Fabrizio Romano is back with the latest news and notes from the world of soccer transfers, coaching moves and more. Last week, we looked at Barcelona's pursuit of Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay and the possible future of Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane. This week, it's all about the Champions League final as we take a look at what's next for the two teams that reached the pinnacle of the European game.

Here. We. Go.

The Champions League final was a total confirmation of the extraordinary moment of English football. Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea won the Cup with a tactically perfect performance. Manchester City go home disappointed but that does not erase the great work done this season by Pep Guardiola and his team. Now the question becomes what happens next for these two clubs?

Chelsea's next steps

Chelsea have very clear ideas. The first move is the renewal of Thomas Tuchel which will be announced very soon: the agreement is until June 2024 (option included), so Roman Abramovich will also economically recognize the German manager's extraordinary impact on this season. Priority will be given to sell many fringe players or players returning from loans, such as Tiemoué Bakayoko or Emerson Palmieri. In defense, Rudiger's contract will be discussed, while Thiago Silva will soon sign his contract extension until June 2022, staying at Chelsea for another season.

The board will evaluate the idea of buying an extra central defender on the market, while in midfield it will depend on the chances with the name of Declan Rice who has been on the Chelsea list for more than a year, but now there are also other clubs in the race. N'Golo Kanté will be untouchable and Chelsea also want to extend his contract. The future of Jorginho is to be decided, while Mason Mount is considered a top midfielder in the world and will obviously not be sold. Chelsea's real investment may be in attack, where Thomas Tuchel wants a new signing to make the team even more competitive between the Premier League and Champions League. But buying top players like Haaland (whose buyout clause is not valid until nextsummer) or Lukaku (Inter consider him untouchable) will not be easy at all.

Manchester City's next steps

Manchester City will naturally restart together with Pep Guardiola. The Catalan coach himself confirmed that he will remain as per the contract, already renewed last November. Guardiola is untouchable and has marked the guidelines for the summer: Ederson will start again in goal, while the arrival of a new left back is a priority. Nuno Mendes of Sporting is much admired but considered too expensive, so watch out for other names that will be evaluated on their list. City will also look to the market to buy a central midfielder. De Bruyne has renewed his contract and is untouchable, Phil Foden will re-discuss his agreement with the club in the coming months, there's no rush at all, but certainly will not leave Manchester.

The real big investment of the City will be considered in attack. Pending definitive clarifications on Mahrez and Sterling's contracts, the club is looking for a central striker because Sergio Aguero will move to Barcelona. Harry Kane is the first target, the board's and Guardiola's favorite. The English striker wants to play in the Champions League again and has expressed his desire to leave Tottenham, but president Daniel Levy resists and wants to convince him to stay. Will he succeed? Kane's summer will be long, City will try their best strategy before going to other targets for the attack.