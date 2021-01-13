Juventus are working on creative ways to land 19-year-old American right-back Bryan Reynolds out of Major League Soccer's FC Dallas.

As previously reported on my Here We Go notebook for CBS Sports in late December, Reynolds' representatives have been in contact with Juventus as well as Roma and Club Brugge as the race to sign the next big American gem heats up. Juventus contacted FC Dallas and offered a loan with an obligation to buy for $7 million dollars, which roughly translates to €5.7 million. After reaching an agreement with Dallas they've agreed personal terms and all that's left is for Reynolds to renew his passport and put pen to paper.

It's worth noting that Juventus have reached the limit and cannot sign any non-EU players in the January transfer window. Arthur, who came from Barcelona, and American Weston McKennie, who came from Schalke, already occupied the two slots granted by Serie A. That's why if both sides reach an agreement you won't see Juve formally buy Reynolds. This is where it might get a little tricky and require a little maneuvering from Juve.

When the agreement is finalized, the American prospect would join another Italian club, Benevento, where he would play out the final six months of the season before officially joining Juventus in time for the 2021-2022 season.

Reynolds is highly sought after despite only having 1,388 MLS minutes under his belt, the vast majority coming last season, his first as a starter for FC Dallas where they reached the conference finals and lost to eventual runners-up Seattle Sounders.