Juventus face Benfica at home on Wednesday after the Italian side lost 2-1 to Paris Saint-Germain to open the group stage. The home team need a win especially after Benfica won 2-0 against Maccabi Haifa in the first match last week in Lisbon. Juventus are coming off a draw at home against Salernitana in Serie A which left the fans with a lot of anger because of a last-minute goal that was disallowed by VAR for a controversial offside call that costs them the final victory. Everyone is now expecting a reaction from the Bianconeri this week. Here's what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, Sep. 14 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy

TV and live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Juventus +123; Draw +240; Benfica +225 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Juventus: Massimiliano Allegri needs to react after a disappointing start of the season, despite what happened against Salernitana. Juventus definitely need a fresh new start in the Champions League's group stage after the opening match against PSG, and Allegri will count on both strikers Arek Milik and Dusan Vlahovic. Allegri changed his tactical system to play with two strikers upfront, especially after the positive impact of the Polish striker since his arrival.

Benfica: The Portuguese side started off well in their UCL journey with the win against Maccabi Haifa, and another positive result against Juventus would be crucial since they are heading to the two consecutive games against Paris Saint-Germain. They are expected to start with the same starting eleven that won one week ago at home.

Prediction

Juventus can't really miss winning this match, considering how that will change their possibilities to go through the group stage this season. They get the job done. Pick: Juventus 2, Benfica 1.