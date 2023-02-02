Kylian Mbappe looks set to miss the first leg of the Champions League's round of 16 against Bayern Munich due to injury. It was announced by Paris Saint Germain on Thursday that he's expected to miss three weeks. It was a day to forget for the French superstar as he missed from the penalty spot twice in addition to being injured in the 3-1 win away at Montpellier HSC in Ligue 1.

"After undergoing tests, Kylian Mbappe suffered an injury to the left thigh at the level of the femoral biceps," PSG said in a statement. He is expected to be out of action for three weeks."

The first leg of the round of 16 will take place on Feb. 14. in Paris while the second game will be played in Munich on March 8.

The injury is just another bit of bad news for the capital club. PSG are struggling with injuries, as Spanish center-back Sergio Ramos came off around 10 minutes after Mbappe on Wednesday. Captain Marquinhos is now the only fit senior central defender available to coach Christophe Galtier which means that Danilo Pereira or El Chadaille Bitshiabu are likely to fill in. PSG failed to sign another defensive player in the winter transfer window after trying to land Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan in January rather than the summer. However, the Italian club couldn't find a replacement on time before the end of the transfer window and Skriniar will arrive as a free agent in the summer after signing a pre-contract.

Mbappe's injury will now put more pressure on World Cup champion Lionel Messi and club star Neymar, who will have to lead the attacking line against Bayern Munich in the first leg.