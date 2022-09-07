The UEFA Champions League group stage kicks off in September, and it's a two-month journey to see which teams advance to the knockout stages, which will begin in February. 32 teams will battle it out for European supremacy, and all of the action can be seen live on Paramount+. Following the draw in late August, here is the complete schedule for the group stage.

Group stage schedule and start times

All times Eastern

Matchday 1: Tuesday, Sept. 6

Dinamo Zagreb 1, Chelsea 0

Borussia Dortmund 3, FC Copenhagen 0

RB Salzburg 1, Milan 1

Real Madrid 3, Celtic 0

Shakhtar Donestk 4, RB Leipzig 1

PSG 2, Juventus 1

Manchester City 4, Sevilla 0

Benfica 2, Maccabi Haifa 0

Matchday 1: Wednesday, Sept. 7

Ajax 4, Rangers 0

Sporting Lisbon 3, Eintracht Frankfurt 0

Napoli 4, Liverpool 1

Tottenham 2, Marseille 0

Bayern Munich 2, Inter 0

Barcelona 5, Viktoria Plzen 1

Club Brugge 1, Leverkusen 0

Atletico Madrid 2, Porto 1

Matchday 2: Tuesday, Sept. 13

Sporting Lisbon vs. Tottenham, 12:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Viktoria Plzen vs. Inter Milan, 12:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Liverpool vs. Ajax,, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Rangers vs. Napoli, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Marseille vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Bayern Munich vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Porto vs. Club Brugge, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Matchday 2: Wednesday, Sept. 14

AC Milan vs. Dinamo Zagreb, 12:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Shaktar Donestk vs. Celtic, 12:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Chelsea vs. RB Salzburg, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Juventus vs. Benfica, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

FC Copehagen vs. Sevilla, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Maccabi Haifa vs. PSG, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Matchday 3: Tuesday, Oct. 4

Marseille vs. Sporting Lisbon, 12:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Bayern Munich vs. Viktoria Plzen, 12:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Ajax vs. Napoli, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Liverpool vs. Rangers, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Club Brugge vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Inter Milan vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Porto vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Matchday 3: Wednesday, Oct. 5

RB Salzburg vs. Dinamo Zagreb, 12:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

RB Leipzig vs. Celtic, 12:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Chelsea vs. AC Milan, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Real Madrid vs. Shakhtar Donestk, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Manchester City vs. FC Copenhagen, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Juventus vs. Maccabi Haifa, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sevilla vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Benfica vs. PSG, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Matchday 4: Tuesday, Oct. 11

FC Copenhagen vs. Manchester City, 12:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Maccabi Haifa vs. Juventus, 12:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

AC Milan vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Dinamo Zagreb vs. RB Salzburg, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Celtic vs. RB Leipzig, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Shakhtar Donestk vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Borussia Dortmund vs. Sevilla, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

PSG vs. Benfica, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Matchday 4: Wednesday, Oct. 12

Napoli vs. Ajax, 12:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Atletico Madrid vs. Club Brugge, 12:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Rangers vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Tottenham vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Porto, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Barcelona vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sporting Lisbon vs. Marseille, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Viktoria Plzen vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Matchday 5: Tuesday, Oct. 25

RB Salzburg vs. Chelsea, 12:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sevilla vs. FC Copenhagen, 12:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Dinamo Zagreb vs. AC Milan, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Celtic vs. Shakhtar Donestk, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

RB Leipzig vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Borussia Dortmund vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

PSG vs. Maccabi Haifa, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Benfica vs. Juventus, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Matchday 5: Wednesday, Oct. 25

Club Brugge vs. Porto, 12:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Inter Milan vs. Viktoria Plzen, 12:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Napoli vs. Rangers, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Ajax vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Tottenham vs. Sporting Lisbon, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Olympique Marseille, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Atletico Madrid vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Matchday 6: Tuesday, Nov. 1

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Club Brugge, 1:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Porto vs. Atletico Madrid, 1:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Liverpool vs. Napoli, 4 p.m. (Paramount+)

Rangers vs. Ajax, 4 p.m. (Paramount+)

Marseille vs. Tottenham, 4 p.m. (Paramount+)

Bayern Munich vs. Inter Milan, 4 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sporting Lisbon vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, 4 p.m. (Paramount+)

Viktoria Plzen vs. Barcelona, 4 p.m. (Paramount+)

Matchday 6: Wednesday, Nov. 2

Real Madrid vs. Celtic, 1:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. RB Leipzig, 1:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

AC Milan vs. RB Salzburg, 4 p.m. (Paramount+)

Chelsea vs. Dinamo Zagreb, 4 p.m. (Paramount+)

Manchester City vs. Sevilla, 4 p.m. (Paramount+)

Juventus vs. PSG, 4 p.m. (Paramount+)

FC Copenhagen vs. Borussia Dortmund, 4 p.m. (Paramount+)

Maccabi Haifa vs. Benfica, 4 p.m. (Paramount+)

Knockout stage schedule

Round of 16

First legs: Feb. 14-15, Feb. 21-22



Second legs: March 7-8, March 14-15

Quarterfinals

First legs: April 11-12

Second legs: April 18-19

Semifinals

First legs: May 9-10

Second legs: May 16-17

Final