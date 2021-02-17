The Champions League round of 16 rolled into Wednesday with two more matches as Borussia Dortmund earned an impressive 3-2 win at Sevilla, while Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus fell at Porto, 2-1. One superstar, Erling Haaland, went off with a fantastic showing to help a team that has struggled with consistency this season, while Juve nearly put one foot out of the competition before Federico Chiesa's late goal.

Here are takeaways from the day's action:

Dortmund make statement

What a performance that was. While the defense still has its issues with two goals conceded, this 3-2 win has them in an absolutely brilliant position ahead of the second leg. Sevilla struggled from the beginning when it came to keeping Dortmund in front of them, and some of that is just due to style. Dortmund played quick, got the ball off their feet at a good pace and were able to find space behind what was considered an impenetrable defense that hadn't conceded in seven matches.

Haaland had three chances on goal in this match, and he put two away brilliantly to keep his amazing form going. Just check out these numbers:

Sevilla's defense humbled quickly

Jules Kounde and Diego Carlos are fine defenders and have created one of the best center-back pairings in Europe, but Dortmund aren't Huesca, Almeria or Eibar. If an attack is patient in front of them, keeps the ball and tries to break them down with precision passing, Sevilla can dominate all day. But it was Dortmund's pace and ability to quickly pull off shots that was the difference.

In the end, Dortmund had 10 shots on goal, and two of the three attackers managed to complete over 90 percent of their passing in what was an emphatic display that means Seville are in a lot of trouble.

Juventus still in decent shape

That was underwhelming as can be from Juve, and a 2-1 loss actually feels quite generous. Despite creating 12 chances, none of their early looks were all that clear. Juve managed to get into the game the later it got and had a chance at a draw, but with how things looked after 46 minutes, they have to find some positives in the result.

Chiesa's late goal has this team sitting in position where a 1-0 win in the second leg will be enough, while knowing two goals will have them in a good spot. If they cut out the mistakes they made in this game, then they should expect to get to the quarterfinals.