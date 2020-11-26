Jurgen Klopp's former home ground stands ready to host Liverpool's Champions League group game against Midtjylland with UEFA planning to move the game away from Denmark.

Borussia Dortmund's Westfalenstadion has been earmarked to host the match on December 9, a source at the city government confirmed to CBS Sports. A final decision has not yet been taken and will depend on any further COVID-19 regulations put in place by the German government.

The match was initially due to take place at Midtylland's home ground, the MCH Arena, but UEFA are prepared to move the tie unless there is a change to the British government's travel policy for Denmark.

Currently the British government does not allow passenger planes between the United Kingdom and Denmark after a mutated strain of coronavirus was found in mink in the country. A temporary travel corridor was created to allow the Icelandic football team to play England in a UEFA Nations League match at Wembley earlier this month after a fixture in Copenhagen but that option is not currently available to Liverpool.

Any individuals travelling from Denmark to the United Kingdom are obliged to isolate for 14 days, a period in which Liverpool play three further games.

Though it would be in curious circumstances a trip to his former home would surely be a welcome surprise for Klopp, who managed the club for seven years and won two Bundesliga titles. Reports suggest Midtjylland still would prefer to host the tie. UEFA declined to comment when contacted by CBS Sports but confirmed that no decision had yet been made.

Liverpool currently sit top of Group D despite a 2-0 defeat to Atalanta at Anfield yesterday. Midtjylland are yet to gain a point from their four games and their home match against the Reds will be their final European match of the season.