Defenders vs. Dragons odds, line, spread: 2020 Week 1 XFL picks, predictions from Vegas expert

The DC Defenders hope to continue the recent winning tradition in the nation's capital beginning on Saturday, when they open the 2020 XFL season against the visiting Seattle Dragons. Kickoff from Audi Field is set for 2 p.m. ET. The Defenders are looking to follow in the footsteps of the NHL's Washington Capitals (2018), MLB's Washington Nationals (2019) and WNBA's Washington Mystics (2019) and bring another championship to the territory.

The team is among the favorites to claim the XFL crown and has a head coach with over a decade of experience on NFL staffs in Pep Hamilton and a quarterback who won an NCAA national championship, Cardale Jones. Seattle is bringing a local flavor to its franchise as head coach Jim Zorn was the Seahawks' starting quarterback for their first eight years in the NFL and later served as the team's QB coach. DC is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Defenders vs. Dragons odds. Before locking in any Dragons vs. Defenders picks or 2020 XFL predictions, make sure you see what SportsLine expert R.J. White has to say.

Defenders vs. Dragons spread: DC -7.5

DC: QB Cardale Jones guided Ohio State to the national championship in 2015

SEA: RB Kenneth Farrow has seen action in the NFL and AAF

Why the Defenders can cover

White knows Jones is capable of generating offense, as he threw for 242 yards and one touchdown while running for 38 yards and another score in Ohio State's 42-20 victory over Oregon in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game following the 2014 season. The 27-year-old signal-caller finished the following campaign with 1,459 passing yards and eight TD tosses in 10 games before declaring for the 2016 NFL Draft and being selected in the fourth round by the Buffalo Bills, for whom he appeared in one game as a rookie.

Jones has a pair of strong receivers at his disposal in Rashad Ross and Eli Rogers, who have a combined 52 games of NFL experience. Ross had 34 catches for 812 yards and a touchdown in 22 contests with the Washington Redskins and Chicago Bears from 2014 to 2016, while Rogers had 78 receptions for 822 yards and four scores over three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers before being released in August.

Why the Dragons can cover

Seattle is putting its hopes in the arm of Brandon Silvers, who threw for 10,677 yards and 71 touchdowns in four seasons at Troy University. The 25-year-old was not selected in the 2018 NFL Draft and wound up playing for Memphis of the AAF last year, recording 799 passing yards and four TDs in two starts.

Silvers' top target likely will be Kasen Williams, who appeared in three games over two seasons with the Seahawks before recording nine catches for 84 yards in seven contests with the Cleveland Browns in 2017. Fellow wideout Keenan Reynolds also spent time with the Seahawks, suiting up for a pair of games in 2018 without recording a reception, while tight end Connor Hamlett's only catch in three contests with the Browns in 2016 went for a 17-yard touchdown.

