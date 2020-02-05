XFL 2020: Which team should you adopt? Here are some reasons to root for each

You don't need to live in one of the eight cities hosting a XFL team to enjoy the new league. I'd actually argue that's part of the appeal. Just like the AAF a year ago, there's some fun in adopting a team to which you may not have a direct tie. For instance: I adopted the San Antonio Commanders (for entertainment purposes only; there's no cheering in the press box). I liked that they were nearby, had great local fan support in a football-starved city, and were led by two of the nicest guys in football: Mike Riley, now the offensive coordinator for the Seattle Dragons, and Moose Johnston, the director of player personnel for the Dallas Renegades.

In the interest of full disclosure, and since I revealed my AAF team of choice, the XFL team I'm adopting is the St. Louis BattleHawks. Great name, cool logo and I'm a sucker for any city that's had its heart ripped out by a departing NFL team.

But don't let me influence you. Below is your official adoption guide for the 2020 XFL season with factoids to help you latch on to a team of your choice. Of course, this guide is just that -- a guide. The beauty in adopting a XFL team is that there are no right or wrong reasons, only personal ones. And you can also check out our Week 1 Power Rankings, Viewer's Guide, and my look at how the XFL compares to its earlier incarnation and the AAF.

Why you should support the Dallas Renegades

Coach Bob Stoops was one of the best college coaches ever at Oklahoma. After a three-year hiatus, he's back, sporting a glorious, semi-retired, just-came-back-from-Key-Largo scruff. The Renegades should theoretically be have of the most entertaining offenses in the league with legendary offensive mind Hal Mumme calling plays. Mumme, the father of the Air Raid offense, had one of college football's best coaching staffs at Kentucky in the 1990s and his fingerprints are all over today's game. All home games for the Renegades will be played in Globe Life Park, if you dig football in baseball stadiums.

Why you should support the D.C. Defenders

AAF superstar Rashad Ross plays for D.C. and he'll have no shortage of strong-armed quarterbacks chucking the ball to him. The quarterback room of Tyree Jackson and Cardale Jones -- the latter of which led Ohio State to a 2015 national championship as the third-string quarterback -- is a gifted one. Running back Donnel Pumphrey was a stud at San Diego State, passing Marshall Faulk as the school's all-time leading rusher and finishing third in FBS history in career yards ... at 178 pounds. The Defenders are a college football all-star team.

Why you should support the Houston Roughnecks

Do you miss the Houston Oilers? Or, put another way, do you miss the NFL's best uniforms? Because the Roughnecks do a nice homage to the old Oilers logo on their lids. They're also coached by June Jones, one of the masterminds of the run-and-shoot offense that set all kinds of records at Hawaii. It's not surprising that one Roughnecks staffer told CBS Sports that he felt the team's strength was going to be at quarterback and wide receiver. Sammie Coates, a former Auburn and Pittsburgh Steelers product, could be a breakout star.

Why you should support the Los Angeles Wildcats

I mean, Los Angeles has two NFL teams now, so what's one more for good measure? I can tell you firsthand that coach Winston Moss is one of the biggest, most hilarious personalities in the league. He's larger than life and is one of the easiest guys to root for. Also, if you liked the three yards and a cloud of dust approach from the Birmingham Iron in the AAF, you might like the Wildcats. Former Iron punter/MVP Colton Schmidt is doing the Lord's work for L.A. and the team feels confident about its players in the trenches. Offensive lineman Storm Norton -- his name is Storm! -- is a legit NFL prospect.

Why you should support the New York Guardians

We'll have a bigger feature on it next week, but running back Darius Victor has one of the wildest stories of perseverance you'll ever hear. He was born into a refugee camp in war-torn Liberia and moved to the U.S. when he was six. The Guardians are also a hub for a ton of AAF superstars, from wide receiver Mekale McKay to quarterback Luis Perez and cornerback Jamar Summers.

Why you should support the Seattle Dragons

I don't know that the Dragons will get the same level of love from the 12th Man in CenturyLink Field that the Seahawks do, but Seattle has certainly earned its reputation as a great sports town with top-notch fan support. Hopefully, Seattle folks turn out for Dragon games as well. Also, Seattle has the lowest win total projection from Vegas. So that's good if you like underdogs. Oh, and TROGDOOOOOOOORRRRRRRRRRRRRR!!!!!!!!!

Why you should support the St. Louis BattleHawks

Um, duh. They have the best name in the XFL. And one of the coolest logos. And if you like cities that have a little something extra to prove because they were abandoned by an NFL team, St. Louis is your team. Also, the BattleHawks are the only XFL team to play in a dome (The Dome, as they call it), so hopefully fan support means loud home games.

Why you should support the Tampa Bay Vipers

Look, no one is going to blame you for supporting an XFL team based on uniforms. The Vipers have arguably the best threads in the league with a superb, unique color scheme. Oddsmakers also feel the Vipers are going to win the most games this year at a league-best 7.5. Fun fact about Vipers quarterback Aaron Murray: his brother, Josh, was a contestant on "The Bachelor." Roses for everyone!