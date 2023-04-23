The XFL's 40-game regular season -- four games per week for 10 weeks -- ends Sunday night, and it'll take all 40 to decide which team gets the fourth and final playoff berth.

Three teams have clinched: The D.C. Defenders are the North Division champs, while the Houston Roughnecks won the South Division and the Arlington Renegades finished second in the South. With the top two teams from each division getting in the playoffs, the only remaining question is who'll finish second in the North: The St. Louis Battlehawks or Seattle Sea Dragons?

The Battlehawks won on Saturday thanks to an absolute monster day from A.J. McCarron (more on that below), meaning the Sea Dragons need to win their game against the Vegas Vipers that kicks off at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday to keep pace and match St. Louis' 7-3 record. So, who gets in if they tie at 7-3? We'll get to that below as well (hint: the final berth hasn't been decided yet).

Before we break things down (check out the XFL standings here) here's a look at the Week 10 scores so far.

Saturday

St. Louis Battlehawks 53, Orlando Guardians 28

D.C. Defenders 29, San Antonio Brahmas 28

Sunday

Houston Roughnecks at Arlington Renegades | 3 p.m. ET on ESPN

Vegas Vipers at Seattle Sea Dragons | 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2

McCarron sets XFL's all-time TD record

A.J. McCarron may not have been an NFL star, but he's been an absolute beast in the XFL. The Battlehawks quarterback threw SIX touchdown passes on Saturday, going 28 of 35 for 420 yards. McCarron appears to be the frontrunner for XFL MVP. In a game with a playoff berth potentially on the line, all St. Louis did was score 53 points.

Granted, it came against the Orlando Guardians, who've won one game all season -- inexplicably handing the D.C. Defenders their one and only loss.

McCarron's six TDs gave him 19 for the year. It's the most any XFL quarterback has thrown in any of the league's three seasons -- the other two were the 2020 season that was canceled after five games due to COVID-19, and the original one way back in 2001, when Tommy Maddox threw 18 touchdown passes.

The question for McCarron is: Could he return to the NFL? The fifth-round pick of the Bengals in 2014 -- he also played briefly with four other teams, totaling 6 TD passes and 3 INTs in the NFL -- would be eligible to do so.

The question for his Battlehawks: Do they reach the playoffs? Here's a breakdown.

Do Battlehawks or Sea Dragons make playoffs if Seattle wins?

If the Sea Dragons lose Sunday night in the final regular-season game, St. Louis is in. But with a Seattle win, the teams would tie at 7-3, and this is where it gets tricky. Here are the XFL's playoff tiebreakers:

Head-to-head Best win/loss percentage in division games Strength of victory in all games – combined record of opponents in wins Best combined ranking among division teams in points scored and points allowed in all games Best combined ranking among all teams in points scored and points allowed in all games Best net points in all games Best net touchdowns in all games Coin toss

According to the league's web site, with a Seattle win, it'd likely come down to No. 4, and here's how that works: "You take the four divisional opponents and rank them in two categories: points scored and points allowed. The best team is awarded a 1, the second-best is awarded a 2 and so on for each category. Of the two teams trying to make the playoffs, the one with the lower combined ranking score wins the tiebreaker."

After all that? Adding those points up shows that the Sea Dragons would get in with a Week 10 win, according to the XFL site.

Who's already in

D.C. Defenders

Houston Roughnecks

Arlington Renegades

The owners of the XFL's best record, D.C. (9-1) will host the North Division Championship on Sunday, April 30, at 3 p.m. ET (ESPN) against either the Battlehawks or Sea Dragons. The Defenders won another nail-biter this past weekend, beating the San Antonio Brahmas 29-28.

The Brahmas' loss knocked them out of playoff contention, which means the Arlington Renegades are in -- despite a 4-5 record and allowing more points than they'd scored heading into Sunday's regular-season finale. The Renegades and Roughnecks not only play in the regular-season finale for each team on Sunday, they'll also match up again in the playoffs next Saturday, April 29 (7 p.m. ET on ESPN2) in the South Division championship -- in case you'd like to watch some football as the third and final day of the NFL Draft comes to a close.

Who's out

Las Vegas Vipers

Orlando Guardians

San Antonio Brahmas

The Vipers can play spoiler against the Sea Dragons on Sunday night. Vegas was more competitive during the second half of the season. Rod Woodson's team picked up its second win over the season in convincing fashion over the Brahmas back in Week 7, and followed up that performance with close losses against St. Louis and Houston.

A big reason for the Vipers' recent success has been the play of quarterback Jalan McClendon, who in three games has completed 67% of his passes with five touchdowns and no picks. The Sea Dragons, meanwhile, have gone 6-1 since dropping their first two games.