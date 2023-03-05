It was the highest-scoring game of the XFL season so far, a clash of unbeaten teams filled with defensive takeaways, impressive returns and eventually, some fighting. The St. Louis BattleHawks and D.C. Defenders faced off on Sunday and things escalated in the final minutes with three ejections representing both sides.

The back-and-forth game saw the Defenders up 34-28 in the final ticks. The BattleHawks had the opportunity to attempt a fourth-and-15 rather than attempt an onside kick to maintain possession after a fumble recovery they had capitalized on and turned into eight points.

Things then took a turn as players from both sides went after each other, fists flying. Coaches got involved, attempting to bring their players onto the sideline.

The officials announced No. 43 on D.C., linebacker Francis Bernard, No. 73 on D.C., offensive lineman Rod Taylor and No. 23 on St. Louis, running back Brian Hill were all ejected over their participating in the brawl.

Here is a look at what went down:

St. Louis quarterback A.J. McCarron was sacked by Dalvin Bellamy on the fourth down attempt for a loss of seven yards, sealing the win for D.C.

On the following play, the Defenders had the ball and it was clear both sides still had high emotions as they continue to spat. The time then ran down and the Defenders were given the win, improving to 3-0. The BattleHawks fell to 2-1.

These two teams had an exciting battle and are set to see each other again in Week 5, on March 18 at 7 p.m. Mark your calendars because if this first matchup is any indication, that game will be a riveting one.