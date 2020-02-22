XFL DFS for Week 3: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, advice, lineups

The inaugural season of the XFL reboot continues this weekend, meaning plenty of exciting action in XFL DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. Landry Jones' XFL debut didn't go as planned, as he threw two interceptions, but the Renegades' quarterback topped the 300-yard mark and his team escaped with a win. Can you trust Jones as your starting quarterback, or should you look elsewhere in the XFL DFS player pool?

What XFL stacks have the highest upside as we enter Week 3? With studs like P.J. Walker, Cameron Artis-Payne, Nelson Spruce and Cardale Jones also available this weekend, making your XFL DFS picks could be a serious challenge. Before finalizing any Week 3 XFL DFS strategy, be sure to see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say. He's won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his top daily Fantasy football picks and XFL DFS advice can help you get an edge over the competition in Week 3.

McClure has a proven track record of daily Fantasy football success. He crushed the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings.

He rolled through the 2019 NFL season as well. Some of his highlights included his Week 5 optimal lineups finishing in the top 1 percent of tournament on DraftKings. In Week 9, his optimal lineups cashed for over 5x on FanDuel and DraftKings. His Week 13 main slate lineups returned at least 10x on DraftKings and produced returns as high as 40x in higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round.

Then in Week 1 of the XFL, his Saturday FanDuel lineup, which was built around Houston Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker (272 yards, 4 TDs), returned over 5x. Anybody who has followed him as seen huge returns.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Week 3 XFL DFS player pool and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them here.

Top XFL DFS picks for Week 3

One of McClure's top XFL DFS picks for Week 3 is Roughnecks wide receiver Sammie Coates. The former third-round pick caught 29 passes for 528 yards and two touchdowns for the Steelers, Browns and Texans from 2015 to 2018 and he's one of the more well-known names in the XFL this season.

Thus far, Coates has only had three catches for 34 yards, but he was targeted nine times in Week 1 and then saw four more targets in Week 2. With Houston wide receiver Cam Phillips catching four touchdowns in the first two weeks, it's likely he'll see more bracket coverage in Week 3, which should free up space for Coates against the Vipers on Saturday.

Part of McClure's optimal XFL DFS strategy for Week 3 includes rostering Renegades wide receiver Jeff Badet. The 25-year old was a standout at Kentucky and Oklahoma in college, and he's known for his blazing 4.27 40-yard dash he ran at Oklahoma's Pro Day.

And while he never caught on in the NFL, Badet was the No. 4 overall pick in the skill position portion of the XFL Draft. He had a major impact in Week 2, converting nine targets into six catches for 53 yards. With 13 total targets through two weeks, it's clear he's somebody Dallas head coach Bob Stoops wants involved in the offense, so you can confidently lock Badet in as one of your top Week 3 XFL DFS picks.

How to set your Week 3 XFL DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 3 because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal XFL DFS lineups for Week 3? And which player could put up tournament-winning numbers? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.