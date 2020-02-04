XFL DFS, Week 1: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, advice

Daily Fantasy football players will see their season extend as the XFL re-launches with four Week 1 games unfolding on Saturday and Sunday. Daily Fantasy football sites are hosting several big-time tournaments for Week 1 of the XFL season like the $300K Saturday Special on FanDuel and $350K Kickoff Special on DraftKings. The highest-priced options in the Week 1 XFL DFS player pool include Josh Johnson, Rashad Ross, Cardale Jones, Mekale McKay and Sammie Coates.

Which players should you build your XFL DFS strategy for Week 1 around? And which top XFL DFS picks and stacks will lead to huge value as the league returns for the first time since 2001? Before locking in any daily Fantasy football lineups for Week 1 of the 2020 XFL season, be sure to see the XFL DFS advice from daily Fantasy pro Mike McClure.

McClure has a proven track record of daily Fantasy football success. He absolutely crushed the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings.

He rolled through the 2019 NFL season as well. Some of his highlights included his Week 5 optimal lineups finishing in the top 1 percent of tournament on DraftKings. In Week 9, his optimal lineups cashed for over 5x on both FanDuel and DraftKings. His Week 13 main slate lineups returned at least 10x on DraftKings and produced returns as high as 40x in higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Those are just a few of his successes from recent seasons, and anyone who has been following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Week 1 XFL DFS player pool and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them here.

Top XFL DFS picks for Week 1

One of McClure's top XFL DFS picks for Week 1 is Vipers quarterback Aaron Murray at $9,000 on DraftKings. McClure has considered that one major edge Murray has is that he played in the AAF last season, so the timing of the 2020 XFL schedule should be familiar for him.

In his five AAF starts, Murray, who also played for four NFL franchises from 2014 to 2017, threw for over 200 yards three times. His best day was a massive 306-yard performance against Memphis. Murray also has several talented pass catchers to throw to this year, including tight end Nick Truedell, who led AAF tight ends in receiving, and former NFL receiver Seantavius Jones, who also played with Murray in the AAF.

Part of McClure's Week 1 XFL DFS strategy includes rostering BattleHawks running back Christine Michael at $8,400 on DraftKings. Michael, best known for his two stints with the Seattle Seahawks, played for six NFL teams from 2013 to 2018. He collected over 1,000 career rushing yards and seven touchdowns in his NFL career.

Injuries limited his effectiveness overall, but after taking 2019 off from professional football, Michael was the No. 6 overall pick by St. Louis in the skill position portion of the XFL Draft. St. Louis starting quarterback Jordan Ta'amu has very limited professional experience, so look for Michael to get a heavy workload in Week 1, leading to huge returns in XFL DFS tournaments.

How to set your Week 1 XFL DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 1 of the 2020 XFL season because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal XFL DFS lineups for Week 1 of the XFL season? And which player could put up tournament-winning numbers? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.