Boxing is set to close out its 2022 with some interesting stars returning to the ring. After a year that opened with tons of promise of major showdowns -- some of which did take place -- many fell through for one reason or another. Now, many promoters are set to close the books on the year with one of their stars in the stable hoping to set the tone for a big 2023 in one last walk to the ring this calendar year.

WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford is set for his first fight in over a year when he takes on David Avanesyan on Dec. 10. Crawford, who had hoped for four-belt unification with Errol Spence Jr. to close the year, instead will take on a relative unknown to the American audience as Avanesyan has mostly fought in Europe in his 33-fight pro career. The Russian enters on a six-fight win streak.



On that same night, former undisputed lightweight king Teofimo Lopez is back when he takes on Sandor Martin. Then on Tuesday, Dec. 13, unified bantamweight king Naoya Inoue is back as he goes for undisputed status against Paul Butler Tokyo.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for 2022.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.