canelo-alvarez-pose-showtime.jpg
Showtime

For much of 2023, boxing fans had their eyes on the month of July, knowing two huge bouts were set for late in the month. What those same fans could not see coming was that both fights would be blowouts that showcased the true greatness of Naoya Inoue and Terence Crawford.

Inoue vacated his four bantamweight world titles to move up a division and take on unified champion Stephen Fulton. Inoue was never tested by Fulton before scoring a TKO in Round 8 to capture the WBO and WBC super bantamweight titles as he firmly established himself as the top pound-for-pound fighter in the sport.

Inoue's reign as the top dog may have only lasted five days because Crawford was even more impressive against an even better opponent. Crawford put a brutal beating on fellow pound-for-pound elite Errol Spence Jr., scoring three knockdowns before the referee was forced to halt the bout in the ninth round.

Once the calendar moves to September, another superfight is on the horizon. Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez will puts his titles on the line against another undisputed champion in 154-pound titleholder Jermell Charlo. The two meet in Las Vegas on Sept. 30.

Plus, WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury enters the fray when he takes on former UFC heavyweight titleholder Francis Ngannou in a super fight on Oct. 28 in Saudi Arabia.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.

DateLocationMain eventWeightclass/titleNetwork
Sept. 2Manchester, EnglandLiam Smith vs. Chris Eubank Jr.MiddleweightTBA
Sept. 15Corpus Christi, TexasLuis Alberto Lopez (c) vs. Joet GonzalezIBF featherweight titleESPN
Sept. 15San AntonioRafael Pedroza vs. Ramon Cardenas
Super bantamweightShowtime
Sept. 18TokyoKenshiro Teraji (c) vs. Hekkie BudlerWBC, WBA junior flyweight titlesESPN
Sept. 23LondonZhang Zhilei vs. Joe JoyceHeavyweightESPN
Sept. 23OrlandoRichardson Hitchens vs. Jose ZepedaJunior welterweightDAZN
Sept. 30Las VegasSaul "Canelo" Alvarez (c) vs. Jermell CharloUndisputed super middleweight titleShowtime PPV
Oct. 7Sheffield, EnglandLeigh Wood (c) vs. Josh WarringtonWBA featherweight titleDAZN
Oct. 7Las VegasGilberto Ramirez vs. Joe Smith
CruiserweightDAZN
Oct. 14Manchester, EnglandKSI vs. Tommy FuryCruiserweightDAZN PPV
Oct. 15TBATim Tszyu (c) vs. Brian MendozaWBO junior middleweight titleShowtime
Oct. 21Liverpool, EnglandJack Catterall vs. Jorge LinaresSuper lightweightDAZN
Oct. 28Riadyh, Saudi ArabiaTyson Fury vs. Francis NgannouHeavyweightsESPN+ PPV
Nov. 15TBATakuma Inoue (c) vs. Jerwin AncajasWBA bantamweight titleESPN
Nov. 18Inglewood, CaliforniaDiego Pacheco vs. Marcelo CoceresSuper middleweightDAZN
Nov. 25DublinChantelle Cameron (c) vs. Katie TaylorUndisputed super lightweight titleDAZN
Dec. 16Glendale, ArizonaJesse Rodriguez (c) vs. Sunny Edwards (c)WBO, IBF flyweight titlesDAZN