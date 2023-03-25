The bad blood between Caleb Plant and David Benavidez comes to a head on Saturday night when the two meet in a Showtime pay-per-view main event. The winner will leave with not only bragging rights, but with the interim WBC super middleweight championship currently held by Benavidez, and a spot as mandatory challenger to undisputed champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez.

Plant and Benavidez have had a heated rivalry for years but have not been able to find their way into the same ring. Meanwhile, Benavidez has captured multiple world championships while going undefeated and Plant also held a world title before losing to Alvarez, his lone career loss.

The action gets underway at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime pay-per-view. The full fight card with odds from Caesars Sportsbook and complete viewing information is listed below. CBS Sports will also have live coverage of the fight with round-by-round scoring and blow-by-blow updates to keep you up to date throughout the night.

Viewing information

Date: March 25 | Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas

March 25 | MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas Start time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET How to watch: Showtime PPV | Price: $74.99

Showtime PPV | $74.99 Stream: Showtime.com (order now)

Benavidez vs. Plant fight card, odds