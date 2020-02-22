Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2 odds, betting lines: Picks, best predictions from proven boxing insider

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder traded shoves at a press conference this week, with no security in sight to break it up. But onlookers didn't appear concerned that the altercation would get out of hand because both undefeated heavyweights have vowed to finish their business in the ring. They get that chance on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in what many boxing observers hope creates a much-needed classic rivalry in the sport's most celebrated division.

Wilder and Fury fought to a split draw in November 2018, with Fury memorably surviving a 12th-round knockdown to salvage a split draw on the scorecards. This time, Wilder's WBC belt is on the line along with Fury's claim to the lineal championship. Wilder is listed as a -135 favorite (risk $135 to win $100) at William Hill US, while Fury is the +115 underdog (risk $100 to win $115) in the latest Wilder vs. Fury 2 odds. Before making any Wilder vs. Fury 2 picks, make sure you see the boxing predictions from SportsLine analyst Peter Kahn.

Wilder vs. Fury preview

Fury's agility and fundamentals were key factors in his success against Wilder in their first meeting, and many observers believed he outboxed the puncher enough to earn the nod. That's why some eyebrows were raised when Fury stated his intent to weigh in for the rematch around 270 pounds, about 15 more than in their first meeting. But Fury insists the added bulk will create another advantage.

The "Gypsy King" has posted photos on social media showing his transformation from a stout but pudgy heavyweight to a much more chiseled physique as he packs on the new muscle. Fury said the additional weight will give him knockout power without compromising his speed or endurance. He has repeatedly predicted an early stoppage victory in Saturday's rematch.

But that doesn't mean Fury will finish Wilder in Las Vegas.

Wilder's famous power has led to a record 98 percent knockout rate for a heavyweight champion. He has knocked out or knocked down every one of his opponents, while only two have gone the distance. The first was Bermane Stiverne, who went 12 rounds when Wilder won the WBC belt in January 2015. They met again in November 2017 and Wilder scored a first-round knockout. The other opponent to go the distance, of course, was Fury in their first bout.

The WBC champion's power has proven to be the ultimate equalizer for his perceived weaknesses. Challenger Luis Ortiz had his moments against Wilder in their March 2018 bout, even rocking the champion in the seventh round. But Wilder recovered and scored a 10th-round knockout. Ortiz boxed well again in their November rematch and appeared to be winning the early rounds. However, Wilder landed a clean shot toward the end of the seventh round and stopped Ortiz again.

