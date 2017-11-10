In This Corner Podcast: Discussing Joshua-Wilder in 2018 with Eddie Hearn
The guys speak with promoter Eddie Hearn about whether a Joshua-Wilder superfight is possible
In this episode: Brian Campbell and Rafe Bartholomew recap Deontay Wilder's knockout of Bermane Stiverne and speak with Anthony Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, about whether a heavyweight superfight will be made in 2018. The guys also speak with unbeaten heavyweight Jarrell "Big Baby" Miller about his chances of securing a Joshua fight with a victory on Saturday. In addition, the guys debate whether Dana White and UFC can have success in boxing promotion.
