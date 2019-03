The Duke Blue Devils start their pursuit of the sixth national title in program history when they take on the North Dakota State Bison on Friday in an NCAA Tournament East Regional first-round contest. The Blue Devils are the top seed in the East and the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament after they captured the ACC Tournament title. They are 3-0 since the return of electric forward Zion Williamson, the freshman who missed six late-season games because of a knee injury. Duke (29-5) hasn't reached the Final Four since winning its last title in 2015. The Bison (19-13) already have an NCAA Tournament win to their credit as they knocked off North Carolina Central 78-74 in a First Four play-in game Wednesday. The Blue Devils are 26-point sportsbook favorites and the over-under total points scored is 148.5 in the latest Duke vs. North Dakota State odds. Before you lock in your Duke vs. North Dakota State picks, check out the 2019 NCAA Tournament predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The Blue Devils have history on their side when it comes to avoiding a potential loss to a No. 16 seed. Not only was Virginia's loss last year the only time a top seed has fallen, Duke has rolled by double figures every time it has held a No. 1 seed with one exception. Its closest first-round game as a top seed came in a seven-point win over Mississippi Valley State in 1986.

Although Duke's freshmen stars get the majority of the headlines, and mostly for their prowess on the offense end, the Blue Devils have gradually improved on the defensive side. They will get a boost in that department with the return of center Marquis Bolden, their best post defender. Bolden hasn't played since suffering a sprained knee March 9 against North Carolina, but he is expected to play Friday.

However, the Blue Devils are far from assured of covering the Duke vs. North Dakota State spread against a Bison club that will be playing with confidence following its First Four victory.

The Bison built a 40-34 halftime lead and pushed the margin to 13 early in the second half. But, as is common in a single-elimination format, the Eagles mounted a comeback and took a 61-59 lead with 7:01 remaining. They pushed the margin to five before North Dakota State responded down the stretch with a series of clutch baskets, free throws and defensive stops.

Tyson Ward made a free throw and followed that up next possession with a layup to put the Bison up for good at 73-70, and they closed it out with a series of strong defensive stands. They finished 19-of-24 at the free-throw line (79.2 percent) and shot 48.1 percent from the field. A dangerous 3-point shooting team, the Bison have won five straight.

