The last two programs to round out the 2021 Women's Final Four in San Antonio were decided Tuesday following big wins from two of the tournament's No. 1 seeds. South Carolina zoomed by No. 6 Texas, and Stanford ran past No. 2 Louisville.

For Dawn Staley and her Gamecocks, it was a defensive showing that secured their trip to the Final Four. In No. 1-seed South Carolina's 62-34 win over Texas, the Longhorns were held to a scoreless fourth quarter, missed 20 straight shots and limited to just shooting 23 percent from the field.

South Carolina wasn't without its offense, of course. Sophomore guard Zia Cooke led her side with 16 points, and also notched three assists and six rebounds. Destanni Henderson and Victoria Saxton each added 12 points.

Despite what would normally be considered an incredible shooting night from No. 2 Louisville -- and an incredible start with a 38-26 halftime lead -- the shots at the charity stripe were the difference in their 78-63 loss against Stanford. The Cardinals hit 52.6 percent of their 3-pointers (10-of-19) but shot just four free throws, making only one, to Stanford's 17. Lexie Hull led the way for Stanford with 21 points, and Haley Jones got a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The stage is now set for the Final Four with South Carolina taking on Stanford, and UConn taking on Arizona.

2021 NCAA Tournament schedule, scores

Live updating bracket on NCAA.com

Elite Eight



Alamodome, San Antonio

Monday, March 29



(2) UConn 69, (2) Baylor 67

(3) Arizona 66, (4) Indiana 53

Tuesday, March 30



(1) South Carolina 62, (6) Texas 34

(1) Stanford 78, (2) Louisville 63

Final Four



Friday, April 2 -- 6 p.m. start (ESPN)

Alamodome, San Antonio

(1) Stanford vs. (1) South Carolina -- 6 p.m. ET | ESPN

(3) Arizona vs. (1) UConn -- 9:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

National championship

Sunday, April 4 -- 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Alamodome, San Antonio

First round



Sunday, March 21 -- Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena, Frank Erwin Center, University Events Center, UTSA Convocation Center

(5) Iowa 87, (12) Central Michigan 72

(7) Virginia Tech 70, (10) Marquette 63

(8) Oklahoma State 84 (9) Wake Forest 61

(4) Kentucky 71, (13) Idaho State 63

(3) Tennessee 87, (14) Middle Tennessee 62

(6) Michigan 87, (11) Florida Gulf Coast 66

(1) NC State 79, (16) North Carolina A&T 58

(2) Baylor 101, (15) Jackson State 52

(5) Georgia Tech 54, (12) Stephen F. Austin 52 (OT)

(8) Syracuse 72, (9) South Dakota State 55

(1) South Carolina 79, (16) Mercer 53

(8) Oregon State 83, (9) Florida State 59

(1) UConn 102, No. 16 High Point 59

(4) West Virginia 77, (13) Lehigh 53

(8) South Florida 57, (9) Washington State 53

(1) Stanford 87, (16) Utah Valley 44

Monday, March 22 -- Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena, Frank Erwin Center, University Events Center, UTSA Convocation Center

(3) Georgia 67, (14) Drexel 53

(11) BYU 69, (6) Rutgers 66

(7) Alabama 80, (10) North Carolina 71

(4) Indiana 63, (13) VCU 32

(3) Arizona 79, (14) Stony Brook 44

(13) Wright State 66, (4) Arkansas 62

(12) Belmont 64, (5) Gonzaga 59

(2) Maryland 98, (15) Mount St. Mary's 45

(7) Northwestern 62, (10) UCF 51

(7) Iowa State 79, (10) Michigan State 75

(2) Texas A&M 84, (15) Troy 80

(5) Missouri State 70, (12) UC Davis 51

(6) Texas 81, (11) Bradley 62

(2) Louisville 74, (15) Marist 43

(6) Oregon 67, (11) South Dakota 47

(3) UCLA 69, (14) Wyoming 48

Second round



Tuesday, March 23

(1) NC State 79, (8) South Florida 67

(5) Iowa 86, (4) Kentucky 72

(6) Michigan 70, (3) Tennessee 55

(5) Georgia Tech 73, (4) West Virginia 56

(2) Baylor 90, (7) Virginia Tech 48

(1) South Carolina 59, (8) Oregon State 42

(1) UConn 83, (8) Syracuse 47

(1) Stanford 73, (8) Oklahoma State 62

Wednesday, March 24

Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena, UTSA Convocation Center

(2) Maryland 100, (7) Alabama 64

(6) Oregon 57, (3) Georgia 50

(5) Missouri State 64, (13) Wright State 39

(2) Louisville 62, (7) Northwestern 53

(4) Indiana 70, (12) Belmont 48

(2) Texas A&M 84, (7) Iowa State 82 (OT)

(3) Arizona 52, (11) BYU 46

(6) Texas 71, (3) UCLA 62

Sweet 16

Alamodome, San Antonio

Saturday, March 27

(1) UConn 92, (5) Iowa 72

(2) Baylor 78, (6) Michigan 75 (OT)

(4) Indiana 73, (1) NC State 70

(3) Arizona 74, (2) Texas A&M 59

Sunday, March 28