Big men in the Big Ten dominated the AP All-American list announced on Tuesday led by two First-Team selections in Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis and Purdue's Zach Edey. Edey was the only player to earn unanimous honors as a First-Team All-American by AP voters on this year's teams, appearing as a First-Teamer on all 58 ballots submitted. Kansas guard Jalen Wilson, Houston guard Marcus Sasser and Alabama wing Brandon Miller -- the leading scorers for No. 1 seeds in this year's NCAA Tournament -- also earned First-Team honors.

Reigning National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe was the headliner of this year's Second Team AP All-America team a year after coming up one vote shy of being a unanimous First Team All-American. The Second Team also included Penn State star Jalen Pickett, UCLA's Jaime Jaquez Jr., Arizona's Azuolas Tubelis and Gonzaga's Drew Timme.

The theme of this year's AP All-America teams was upperclassmen-heavy and that continued into the Third Team with three of the five seniors, one junior and one sophomore. The Third Team featured two from Kansas State in senior guard Markquis Nowell and senior wing Keyontae Johnson. North Carolina big man Armando Bacot earned recognition as did Marquette sophomore Tyler Kolek and Iowa junior Kris Murray.

Check out the full 2022-23 college basketball AP All-America teams below:

First team

Zach Edey, junior, Purdue

Trayce Jackson-Davis, senior Indiana

Jalen Wilson, junior, Kansas

Marcus Sasser, senior, Houston

Brandon Miller, freshman, Alabama

Second team

Jaime Jaquez Jr., senior, UCLA

Drew Timme, senior, Gonzaga

Azuolas Tubelis, junior, Arizona

Jalen Pickett, senior, Penn State

Oscar Tshiebwe, senior, Kentucky

Third team

Markquis Nowell, senior, Kansas State

Tyler Kolek, sophomore, Marquette

Armando Bacot, senior, North Carolina

Keyontae Johnson, senior, Kansas State

Kris Murray, junior, Iowa