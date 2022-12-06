Who's Playing

South Dakota @ Air Force

Current Records: South Dakota 5-4; Air Force 5-4

What to Know

The South Dakota Coyotes will square off against the Air Force Falcons on the road at 5 p.m. ET Tuesday at Clune Arena. South Dakota should still be riding high after a victory, while the Falcons will be looking to right the ship.

The Coyotes escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Brigham Young Cougars by the margin of a single free throw, 69-68. South Dakota's guard Kruz Perrott-Hunt filled up the stat sheet, picking up 26 points.

Speaking of close games: Air Force was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 68-64 to the Portland State Vikings. Air Force's defeat came about despite a quality game from forward Rytis Petraitis, who had 22 points in addition to eight rebounds.

South Dakota is expected to lose this next one by 4. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

South Dakota's win brought them up to 5-4 while the Falcons' loss pulled them down to an identical 5-4. The Coyotes are 2-2 after wins this year, and Air Force is 2-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Falcons are a 4-point favorite against the Coyotes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Falcons as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Air Force and South Dakota both have one win in their last two games.