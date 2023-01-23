Who's Playing

Texas Southern @ Alabama State

Current Records: Texas Southern 6-14; Alabama State 6-13

What to Know

The Texas Southern Tigers are 15-1 against the Alabama State Hornets since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. Texas Southern and Alabama State will face off in an SWAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Dunn-Oliver Acadome. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

After constant struggles on the road, the Tigers have finally found some success away from home. They enjoyed a cozy 70-59 victory over the Alabama A&M Bulldogs this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, Alabama State escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Prairie View A&M Panthers by the margin of a single free throw, 56-55.

Texas Southern is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The wins brought Texas Southern up to 6-14 and the Hornets to 6-13. The Tigers are 1-4 after wins this year, Alabama State 3-2.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Dunn-Oliver Acadome -- Montgomery, Alabama

Dunn-Oliver Acadome -- Montgomery, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Texas Southern have won 15 out of their last 16 games against Alabama State.