Who's Playing
Texas Southern @ Alabama State
Current Records: Texas Southern 6-14; Alabama State 6-13
What to Know
The Texas Southern Tigers are 15-1 against the Alabama State Hornets since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. Texas Southern and Alabama State will face off in an SWAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Dunn-Oliver Acadome. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
After constant struggles on the road, the Tigers have finally found some success away from home. They enjoyed a cozy 70-59 victory over the Alabama A&M Bulldogs this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, Alabama State escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Prairie View A&M Panthers by the margin of a single free throw, 56-55.
Texas Southern is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
The wins brought Texas Southern up to 6-14 and the Hornets to 6-13. The Tigers are 1-4 after wins this year, Alabama State 3-2.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Dunn-Oliver Acadome -- Montgomery, Alabama
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tigers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Texas Southern have won 15 out of their last 16 games against Alabama State.
- Jan 24, 2022 - Texas Southern 73 vs. Alabama State 66
- Feb 27, 2021 - Texas Southern 86 vs. Alabama State 76
- Jan 30, 2021 - Texas Southern 80 vs. Alabama State 73
- Mar 02, 2020 - Texas Southern 78 vs. Alabama State 73
- Feb 03, 2020 - Alabama State 79 vs. Texas Southern 55
- Mar 15, 2019 - Texas Southern 80 vs. Alabama State 66
- Mar 02, 2019 - Texas Southern 78 vs. Alabama State 68
- Feb 02, 2019 - Texas Southern 83 vs. Alabama State 59
- Mar 06, 2018 - Texas Southern 90 vs. Alabama State 76
- Feb 26, 2018 - Texas Southern 95 vs. Alabama State 77
- Jan 29, 2018 - Texas Southern 97 vs. Alabama State 82
- Mar 07, 2017 - Texas Southern 87 vs. Alabama State 72
- Feb 25, 2017 - Texas Southern 86 vs. Alabama State 73
- Jan 28, 2017 - Texas Southern 70 vs. Alabama State 68
- Feb 29, 2016 - Texas Southern 96 vs. Alabama State 86
- Jan 30, 2016 - Texas Southern 75 vs. Alabama State 72