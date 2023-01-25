Who's Playing
Vermont @ Binghamton
Current Records: Vermont 10-10; Binghamton 8-11
What to Know
The Vermont Catamounts are 16-0 against the Binghamton Bearcats since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. Vermont and Binghamton will face off in an America East battle at 7 p.m. ET at Events Center. The Catamounts won both of their matches against Binghamton last season (66-49 and 74-42) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
Vermont didn't have too much trouble with the New Jersey Tech Highlanders at home on Sunday as they won 85-69.
Meanwhile, Binghamton suffered a grim 78-57 defeat to the Maine Black Bears on Sunday.
Vermont is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (8-4), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Vermont's victory lifted them to 10-10 while Binghamton's defeat dropped them down to 8-11. We'll see if the Catamounts can repeat their recent success or if the Bearcats bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Events Center -- Vestal, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
Odds
The Catamounts are a solid 7-point favorite against the Bearcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Catamounts, as the game opened with the Catamounts as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Vermont have won all of the games they've played against Binghamton in the last nine years.
- Mar 09, 2022 - Vermont 74 vs. Binghamton 42
- Feb 23, 2022 - Vermont 66 vs. Binghamton 49
- Feb 09, 2022 - Vermont 82 vs. Binghamton 51
- Jan 10, 2021 - Vermont 84 vs. Binghamton 44
- Jan 09, 2021 - Vermont 76 vs. Binghamton 60
- Feb 15, 2020 - Vermont 76 vs. Binghamton 48
- Jan 15, 2020 - Vermont 72 vs. Binghamton 53
- Mar 12, 2019 - Vermont 84 vs. Binghamton 51
- Feb 23, 2019 - Vermont 69 vs. Binghamton 63
- Jan 19, 2019 - Vermont 78 vs. Binghamton 50
- Feb 21, 2018 - Vermont 75 vs. Binghamton 54
- Jan 31, 2018 - Vermont 68 vs. Binghamton 54
- Feb 06, 2017 - Vermont 71 vs. Binghamton 51
- Jan 11, 2017 - Vermont 67 vs. Binghamton 50
- Feb 17, 2016 - Vermont 78 vs. Binghamton 64
- Jan 21, 2016 - Vermont 61 vs. Binghamton 52