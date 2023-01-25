Who's Playing

Vermont @ Binghamton

Current Records: Vermont 10-10; Binghamton 8-11

What to Know

The Vermont Catamounts are 16-0 against the Binghamton Bearcats since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. Vermont and Binghamton will face off in an America East battle at 7 p.m. ET at Events Center. The Catamounts won both of their matches against Binghamton last season (66-49 and 74-42) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

Vermont didn't have too much trouble with the New Jersey Tech Highlanders at home on Sunday as they won 85-69.

Meanwhile, Binghamton suffered a grim 78-57 defeat to the Maine Black Bears on Sunday.

Vermont is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (8-4), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Vermont's victory lifted them to 10-10 while Binghamton's defeat dropped them down to 8-11. We'll see if the Catamounts can repeat their recent success or if the Bearcats bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Events Center -- Vestal, New York

Events Center -- Vestal, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Catamounts are a solid 7-point favorite against the Bearcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Catamounts, as the game opened with the Catamounts as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Vermont have won all of the games they've played against Binghamton in the last nine years.