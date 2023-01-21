Who's Playing
Miami (Ohio) @ Bowling Green
Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 7-11; Bowling Green 8-10
What to Know
The Bowling Green Falcons will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Bowling Green and the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks will face off in a Mid-American battle at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at Stroh Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Falcons winning the first 87-83 at home and Miami (Ohio) taking the second 94-78.
Bowling Green has to be aching after a bruising 100-71 loss to the Buffalo Bulls on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Miami (Ohio) as they fell 81-77 to the Northern Illinois Huskies on Tuesday.
Bowling Green is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
The Falcons are now 8-10 while the RedHawks sit at 7-11. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Bowling Green is sixth worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77.4 on average. Miami (Ohio) has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.40% from the floor on average, which is the 21st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
Odds
The Falcons are a 3.5-point favorite against the RedHawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Falcons as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Miami (Ohio) have won eight out of their last 14 games against Bowling Green.
