The McDonald's All-American Game taking place Tuesday is annually the biggest assembly of high school basketball talent from across the country with several of the nation's top seniors participating.

Both James and Wagner are legacies when it comes to the McDonald's All-American Game. Bronny's father, LeBron James, took part in the annual contest back in 2003 when he was a senior at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School (Akron, Ohio). D.J.'s father, Dajuan Wagner, participated in the game in 2001 when he was a senior at Camden High School (NJ).

Here are the roster's for the 2023 McDonald's Boys All-American Game:

McDonald's All-American Game

D.J.'s grandfather, Milt, also suited up in the McDonald's All American Game in 1981. The three will become the trio of generations to take part in the prestigious all-star game.

Many of the McDonald's All-American participants have already announced their college commitments. Wagner, who is a five-star prospect, will attend the University of Kentucky. However, James hasn't decided where he will play at the collegiate level just yet. Ohio State, Oregon, and USC are reportedly the final three schools on James' list, but it's unclear when he'll make his decision.

"I think Bronny can go to any college he wants to," LeBron said in a recent interview with The Oregonian. "All I have to do is pick up the phone. If Bronny says he wants to go there, he's good enough."

James and Sunrise Christian Academy (KS) small forward Matas Buzelis are the only uncommitted prospects in the McDonald's All-American Game. Buzelis has a final list of Kentucky, North Carolina, Florida State, Wake Forest and the NBA's G-League Ignite.

The 2023 McDonald's All-American Game will be played in Houston on March 28 at 9 p.m. ET.