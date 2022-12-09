Teams looking to get back on track meet in a non-conference matchup on Friday when the Stony Brook Seawolves battle the Bryant Bulldogs. The Seawolves (2-6), who have lost five of six games, are coming off a 77-72 loss against Yale on Saturday. The Bulldogs (6-3) have dropped two in a row and dropped a 97-71 decision at Cincinnati on Sunday. Bryant has been impressive in a number of wins, including a 73-72 win at Syracuse on Nov. 26.

Tip-off from Chace Athletic Center in Smithfield, R.I, is set for 6 p.m. ET. Bryant leads the all-time series 2-1, but Stony Brook won last year's meeting 86-78. The Bulldogs are 13-point favorites in the latest Stony Brook vs. Bryant odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 150. Before making any Bryant vs. Stony Brook picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated more than $1,400 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Stony Brook vs. Bryant and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several college basketball odds and betting lines and trends for Bryant vs. Stony Brook:

Stony Brook vs. Bryant spread: Bryant -13

Stony Brook vs. Bryant over/under: 150 points

Stony Brook vs. Bryant money line: Stony Brook +650, Bryant -1000

SB: The Over is 4-0 in the Seawolves' last four games against a team with a winning % above .600

BRY: The Bulldogs 7-2 ATS in their last nine games vs. a team with a winning % below .400

Stony Brook vs. Bryant picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Bryant can cover

The Bulldogs have been led by senior guard Charles Pride, who is averaging 16.3 points, seven rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game. He is connecting on 42.9% of his field goals, including 37.8% from 3-point range, and 81% of his free throws. He came up big in the loss to Cincinnati with 23 points, six rebounds and three steals. He has reached double figures in eight of nine games, including two double-doubles. He scored 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the season opening win over Thomas on Nov. 7, and 28 points and 10 rebounds in a loss to Florida Atlantic on Nov. 17.

Senior guard Sherif Gross-Bullock is also off to a solid start to the season. He is averaging 15.2 points, 4.2 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game. He has reached double-figure scoring in eight of nine games, including a season-high 27 at Dartmouth on Nov. 11. He scored 14 points and dished out five assists against Cincinnati.

Why Stony Brook can cover

The Seawolves have played well in back-to-back games, including an 89-48 win over St. Joseph's-Long Island and in a 77-72 loss to Yale. Graduate guard Aaron Clarke made his Stony Brook debut against Yale, scoring 20 points, while grabbing three rebounds and dishing out two assists. The Sacred Heart transfer played 22 minutes and connected on 6 of 13 shots from the floor, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, and 5 of 7 from the free throw line. Last season, Clarke averaged 16 points and 4.1 assists per game in 25 starts at Sacred Heart.

Senior guard Tyler Stephenson-Moore has had back-to-back 20-plus point games, including a season-high 23-point effort against St. Joseph's. He has reached double figures in six of eight games and is coming off a 21-point performance against Yale. For the season, he is averaging 14.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists. For his career, he has started 44 of 85 games for the Seawolves, averaging 5.9 points and 2.8 rebounds.

How to make Bryant vs. Stony Brook picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 149 total points. The model also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Stony Brook vs. Bryant? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.