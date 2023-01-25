Who's Playing
Navy @ Bucknell
Current Records: Navy 10-10; Bucknell 8-13
What to Know
The Bucknell Bison haven't won a game against the Navy Midshipmen since Jan. 30 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Bison and Navy will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET at Sojka Pavilion. The Midshipmen will be strutting in after a victory while Bucknell will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The point spread favored Bucknell this past Saturday, but luck did not. They came up short against the Holy Cross Crusaders, falling 80-73. Guard Elvin Edmonds IV wasn't much of a difference maker for Bucknell; Edmonds IV finished with only nine points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Navy didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Army West Point Black Knights this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 77-71 win. Four players on the Midshipmen scored in the double digits: guard Christian Jones (21), forward Tyler Nelson (16), forward Daniel Deaver (14), and guard Sean Yoder (13).
Bucknell's loss took them down to 8-13 while Navy's win pulled them up to 10-10. If Navy want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Bison's center Alex Timmerman, who had 17 points along with nine rebounds, and forward Ruot Bijiek, who had 12 points in addition to seven boards. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Midshipmen are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bison, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Bucknell have won eight out of their last 15 games against Navy.
- Jan 26, 2022 - Navy 81 vs. Bucknell 63
- Jan 07, 2022 - Navy 73 vs. Bucknell 55
- Jan 03, 2021 - Navy 63 vs. Bucknell 60
- Jan 02, 2021 - Navy 78 vs. Bucknell 69
- Feb 12, 2020 - Navy 60 vs. Bucknell 59
- Jan 08, 2020 - Navy 60 vs. Bucknell 56
- Feb 27, 2019 - Navy 64 vs. Bucknell 53
- Jan 30, 2019 - Bucknell 69 vs. Navy 57
- Feb 21, 2018 - Bucknell 85 vs. Navy 61
- Jan 24, 2018 - Bucknell 87 vs. Navy 67
- Mar 05, 2017 - Bucknell 70 vs. Navy 65
- Feb 25, 2017 - Bucknell 82 vs. Navy 60
- Dec 30, 2016 - Bucknell 59 vs. Navy 55
- Feb 27, 2016 - Bucknell 77 vs. Navy 73
- Dec 30, 2015 - Bucknell 88 vs. Navy 58