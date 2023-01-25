Who's Playing

Navy @ Bucknell

Current Records: Navy 10-10; Bucknell 8-13

What to Know

The Bucknell Bison haven't won a game against the Navy Midshipmen since Jan. 30 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Bison and Navy will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET at Sojka Pavilion. The Midshipmen will be strutting in after a victory while Bucknell will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The point spread favored Bucknell this past Saturday, but luck did not. They came up short against the Holy Cross Crusaders, falling 80-73. Guard Elvin Edmonds IV wasn't much of a difference maker for Bucknell; Edmonds IV finished with only nine points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Navy didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Army West Point Black Knights this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 77-71 win. Four players on the Midshipmen scored in the double digits: guard Christian Jones (21), forward Tyler Nelson (16), forward Daniel Deaver (14), and guard Sean Yoder (13).

Bucknell's loss took them down to 8-13 while Navy's win pulled them up to 10-10. If Navy want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Bison's center Alex Timmerman, who had 17 points along with nine rebounds, and forward Ruot Bijiek, who had 12 points in addition to seven boards. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Odds

The Midshipmen are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bison, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Bucknell have won eight out of their last 15 games against Navy.