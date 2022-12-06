Who's Playing

Yale @ Butler

Current Records: Yale 8-1; Butler 6-3

What to Know

The Butler Bulldogs have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Yale Bulldogs at 6:30 p.m. ET Dec. 6 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Butler is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Butler and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Butler wrapped it up with an 80-66 win at home. Guard Chuck Harris took over for Butler, finishing with 32 points (a whopping 40% of their total) in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, Yale didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Stony Brook Seawolves this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 77-72 victory.

Butler is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Saturday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Butler is now 6-3 while Yale sits at 8-1. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Butler comes into the matchup boasting the 21st highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.70%. But Yale have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 35.60%, which places them ninth in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.