Who's Playing

California Riverside @ California Baptist

Current Records: California Riverside 5-2; California Baptist 4-3

What to Know

The California Baptist Lancers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the California Riverside Highlanders at 10 p.m. ET Nov. 30 at CBU Events Center. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between California Baptist and the Central Michigan Chippewas this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as the Lancers wrapped it up with a 77-61 win at home.

As for California Riverside, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They enjoyed a cozy 76-65 victory over the Abilene Christian Wildcats last week. California Riverside's guard Flynn Cameron looked sharp as he shot 7-for-12 from downtown and finished with 26 points and eight boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, California Baptist is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

When the two teams previously met in December of last year, California Baptist lost to the Highlanders on the road by a decisive 70-54 margin. Maybe the Lancers will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: CBU Events Center -- Riverside, California

CBU Events Center -- Riverside, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lancers are a 3-point favorite against the Highlanders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lancers as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

California Baptist have won two out of their last three games against California Riverside.