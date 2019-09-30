California Governor signs law allowing college athletes to be paid for name, image and likeness as NCAA protests

The state of California made history Monday when Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a bill that will enable college athletes to sign endorsement deals and hire agents while protecting their collegiate eligibility. Senate Bill 206 has been in the works for nearly a year and swept through two state legislative houses this summer, giving college athletes the ability to profit off their name, image and likeness.

The Fair Pay to Play Act won't be enforced until Jan. 1, 2023.

Gov. Newsom signed the bill at the protest of the NCAA, which has warned of fallout over the measure. Most notably, in the eyes of the NCAA: if college athletes in California are profiting off their name, image and likeness, they could be found in violation of the organization's amateurism rules. If that were ruled to be the case by the NCAA, teams and athletes from the state of California might be banned from NCAA championship competition.

Whether that actually happens remains up for debate. The far-off activation date specifically allows the NCAA time to adjust its bylaws accordingly. The bill protects student-athletes and gives them liberation in a way that's never before happened at the collegiate level. In short: Any punitive measure brought on by the NCAA or even a conference would be liable to a lawsuit from student-athletes.

California is the first of what could become many states to allow student-athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness. If that happens, the NCAA will have almost no choice but to alter its rulebook due to the sheer volume of states whose schools would be empowered under similar legislation as what Newsom signed into law Monday. Washington state and Colorado are already exploring similar laws, while New York has also entered the introductory stages of similar legislation. A source tells CBS Sports that a Florida representative is not only beginning to craft a similar bill but aiming for an enactment date prior to 2023.

Newsom, who played collegiate baseball in California, explained some of his philosophy behind signing the bill on HBO's "The Shop."

California governor Gavin Newsom signs bill that will allow California college athletes to profit off their name, likeness and image.



Newsom signed it on the #TheShop with @KingJames.pic.twitter.com/oKWnC9tOv1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 30, 2019

Monday's landmark news lands a few weeks in advance of what the NCAA has for months been working on behind the scenes. A working group has been examining the NIL topic and exploring ways to allow athletes to use their NIL, but allegedly in a way that would not make it explicitly a "pay-for-play" situation. The NCAA's working group is expected to put its formal recommendations for any NIL legislation up for consideration at the end of October, when the Board of Governors will convene in Atlanta.