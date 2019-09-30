California Governor signs law allowing college athletes to be paid for name, image and likeness as NCAA protests
College athletes attending California universities will be able to do endorsements and hire agents
The state of California made history Monday when Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a bill that will enable college athletes to sign endorsement deals and hire agents while protecting their collegiate eligibility. Senate Bill 206 has been in the works for nearly a year and swept through two state legislative houses this summer, giving college athletes the ability to profit off their name, image and likeness.
The Fair Pay to Play Act won't be enforced until Jan. 1, 2023.
Gov. Newsom signed the bill at the protest of the NCAA, which has warned of fallout over the measure. Most notably, in the eyes of the NCAA: if college athletes in California are profiting off their name, image and likeness, they could be found in violation of the organization's amateurism rules. If that were ruled to be the case by the NCAA, teams and athletes from the state of California might be banned from NCAA championship competition.
Whether that actually happens remains up for debate. The far-off activation date specifically allows the NCAA time to adjust its bylaws accordingly. The bill protects student-athletes and gives them liberation in a way that's never before happened at the collegiate level. In short: Any punitive measure brought on by the NCAA or even a conference would be liable to a lawsuit from student-athletes.
California is the first of what could become many states to allow student-athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness. If that happens, the NCAA will have almost no choice but to alter its rulebook due to the sheer volume of states whose schools would be empowered under similar legislation as what Newsom signed into law Monday. Washington state and Colorado are already exploring similar laws, while New York has also entered the introductory stages of similar legislation. A source tells CBS Sports that a Florida representative is not only beginning to craft a similar bill but aiming for an enactment date prior to 2023.
Newsom, who played collegiate baseball in California, explained some of his philosophy behind signing the bill on HBO's "The Shop."
Monday's landmark news lands a few weeks in advance of what the NCAA has for months been working on behind the scenes. A working group has been examining the NIL topic and exploring ways to allow athletes to use their NIL, but allegedly in a way that would not make it explicitly a "pay-for-play" situation. The NCAA's working group is expected to put its formal recommendations for any NIL legislation up for consideration at the end of October, when the Board of Governors will convene in Atlanta.
SB 206 Signing Message 2019 by Matt Norlander on Scribd
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Williams dances at Late Night With Roy
With multiple five-star recruits on campus, Roy Williams cut loose on Friday night's Late Night...
-
Memphis may start five freshmen
The Tigers will join select company if, as expected, they rely on five freshmen in their lineup
-
NBA Draft: First 2020 prospect rankings
Here's why Anthony is a worthy No. 1, but there's not much separation in the top tier of players...
-
Self, KU defend allegations by NCAA
A potentially historic NCAA case has KU and its coach already denying many of the allegations...
-
NCAA to wait on schools in FBI probe
As the public waits on the NCAA to serve more schools and coaches for cheating, it pushes the...
-
Georgia Tech pays for Pastner's problem
An NCAA investigation that began with accusations from a former friend of Pastner's led to...