Who's Playing

Texas State-San Marcos @ California

Current Records: Texas State-San Marcos 2-2; California 0-4

What to Know

The California Golden Bears will square off against the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats at 10 p.m. ET Monday at Haas Pavilion. California is out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

The Golden Bears came up short against the Southern Jaguars this past Friday, falling 74-66. Guard Devin Askew (21 points) was the top scorer for California.

Meanwhile, Texas State-San Marcos was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Thursday as they fell 61-56 to the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners.

Barring any buzzer beaters, California is expected to win a tight contest. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in all their past four games.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which squad bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Golden Bears are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Bears as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.