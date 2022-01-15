Who's Playing

Texas-San Antonio @ Charlotte

Current Records: Texas-San Antonio 7-10; Charlotte 8-5

What to Know

The Charlotte 49ers and the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners are even-steven against one another since February of 2016 (3-3), but not for long. The 49ers and Texas-San Antonio will face off in a Conference USA battle at 1 p.m. ET Saturday at Dale F. Halton Arena. Charlotte is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Charlotte didn't have too much trouble with the Texas-El Paso Miners at home on Thursday as they won 66-53. Charlotte got double-digit scores from five players: guard Jahmir Young (17), guard Jackson Threadgill (15), guard Austin Butler (12), forward Robert Braswell IV (10), and Musa Jallow (10).

Meanwhile, a victory for Texas-San Antonio just wasn't in the stars on Thursday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They took a serious blow against the Old Dominion Monarchs, falling 83-51. Guard Erik Czumbel (16 points) was the top scorer for the Roadrunners.

The 49ers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Charlotte's win brought them up to 8-5 while Texas-San Antonio's defeat pulled them down to 7-10. Two stats to keep an eye on: Charlotte has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.30% from the floor on average, which is the 19th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Roadrunners have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 38.60% percent of their shots, which is the 348th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.39

Odds

The 49ers are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Charlotte and Texas-San Antonio both have three wins in their last six games.