Who's Playing

No. 2 Duke @ Clemson

Current Records: Duke 11-1; Clemson 9-4

What to Know

The #2 Duke Blue Devils have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. The Blue Devils and the Clemson Tigers will face off in an ACC battle at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Littlejohn Coliseum. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Virginia Tech Hokies typically have all the answers at home, but last Wednesday Duke proved too difficult a challenge. The stars were brightly shining for Duke in a 76-65 win over the Hokies. Duke can attribute much of their success to forward Paolo Banchero, who had 23 points along with eight rebounds, and forward Wendell Moore Jr., who had 18 points.

Meanwhile, Clemson was expected to lose against the Virginia Cavaliers last week, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The stars were brightly shining for Clemson in a 67-50 victory over Virginia. Forward Hunter Tyson (17 points) was the top scorer for the Tigers.

The Blue Devils are now 11-1 while Clemson sits at 9-4. Duke is 9-1 after wins this season, Clemson 6-2.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Duke have won five out of their last seven games against Clemson.