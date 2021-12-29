Who's Playing
No. 2 Duke @ Clemson
Current Records: Duke 11-1; Clemson 9-4
What to Know
The #2 Duke Blue Devils have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. The Blue Devils and the Clemson Tigers will face off in an ACC battle at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Littlejohn Coliseum. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Virginia Tech Hokies typically have all the answers at home, but last Wednesday Duke proved too difficult a challenge. The stars were brightly shining for Duke in a 76-65 win over the Hokies. Duke can attribute much of their success to forward Paolo Banchero, who had 23 points along with eight rebounds, and forward Wendell Moore Jr., who had 18 points.
Meanwhile, Clemson was expected to lose against the Virginia Cavaliers last week, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The stars were brightly shining for Clemson in a 67-50 victory over Virginia. Forward Hunter Tyson (17 points) was the top scorer for the Tigers.
The Blue Devils are now 11-1 while Clemson sits at 9-4. Duke is 9-1 after wins this season, Clemson 6-2.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Duke have won five out of their last seven games against Clemson.
- Jan 30, 2021 - Duke 79 vs. Clemson 53
- Jan 14, 2020 - Clemson 79 vs. Duke 72
- Jan 05, 2019 - Duke 87 vs. Clemson 68
- Feb 18, 2018 - Duke 66 vs. Clemson 57
- Mar 08, 2017 - Duke 79 vs. Clemson 72
- Feb 11, 2017 - Duke 64 vs. Clemson 62
- Jan 13, 2016 - Clemson 68 vs. Duke 63