College basketball corruption trial: Sean Miller accused of knowingly cheating in FBI video

NEW YORK -- Clandestine video played in federal court on Wednesday showed convicted felon Christian Dawkins -- in a discussion with FBI agents -- sharing his belief that Arizona coach Sean Miller cheated while recruiting players.

"And the the thing with [former Arizona assistant] Book [Richardson], Arizona is like, Sean Miller has to know everything that's going on," Dawkins is heard saying on the FBI's video capture. "I can call Sean and have a conversation like, this is whats going on. Like, this is what's needing to be done."

Dawkins goes on to say Miller would "talk on the phone about" illegally recruiting players.

The video was played as the government's key witness, Marty Blazer, continued to face direct examination from the prosecution. As the video was run for the jury, with a corresponding transcript provided for them to read, Blazer was asked what he thought Dawkins was saying as the two met -- with others -- to discuss business in New York on a yacht back in June 2017.

"I understood him to mean that Sean Miller was talking about inappropriate things with recruiting, paying the money and those sorts of things," Blazer said under oath. "Sean Miller was taking care of everything for Deandre Ayton and his family."

Paraphrasing Miller's words on a prior phone call, Dawkins also says the following on the video as Miller: "'I'm taking care of everything myself. I wanna bring you in. I'll turn everything over to you.'"

When Miller was first brought into this saga, during the 2017-18 season, he claimed he never had such a conversation. "Let me be very, very clear. I have never discussed with Christian Dawkins paying Deandre Ayton to attend the University of Arizona," he said.

At that press conference, which came after Miller served a brief suspension stemming from an ESPN report that alleged Miller and Dawkins had a conversation about paying Ayton, Miller took his denial a step further. "I have never knowingly violated NCAA rules while serving as head coach of this great program," he said. "I have never paid a recruit or prospect or their family or representative to come to Arizona. I never have and I never will."

While Blazer, who faces 67 years in prison if he violates the terms of his agreement with the federal government as a cooperating witness, was under oath, Dawkins' quotes came in the cozy environment of a yacht as he secured business contracts. He didn't know then he was in the midst of a federal probe that was building a case against him for two trials that set forth an unchartered course for college basketball.

Dawkins' attorney Steve Haney said Wednesday that given reference to Miller, he will make an argument to Judge Edgardo Ramos to have him reconsider having Miller testify in this case. Ramos ruled against it on Friday, before the start of the trial, but kept open an option for him to reconsider.

