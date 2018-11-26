College Basketball Podcast: Previewing Indiana-Duke and the ACC-Big Ten Challenge

Villanova got its first quality win of the season by beating Florida State 66-60 on Sunday in the title game of the AdvoCare Invitational. That's the good news. The bad news? Jahvon Quinerly got another DNP. It was his second DNP of the season -- which is rare stuff for a five-star freshman. So Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the Eye On College Basketball by discussing the reigning national champs and Quinerly's disappointing start.

After that, the conversation went like this:

10:02: Oklahoma State was picked last in the Big 12 preseason poll. But the Cowboys just went 2-1 in the Advocare Invitational with a 20-point win over Memphis and a 13-point win over LSU. (The loss was to Villanova.) So that's a good week for Mike Boynton's team -- and a testament to the strength of the Big 12, which is, according to KenPom, the nation's top-rated conference right now.



