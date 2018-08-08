College Basketball Podcast: Why the NCAA's 'sweeping rule changes' won't really change anything
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss where the NCAA fell short with their announced changes
The NCAA on Wednesday announced sweeping changes to college basketball's bylaws and recruiting calendar -- and new legislation that gives more entitlements to student-athletes.
But how much will it matter?
Will it solve any problems within sport?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander answered those questions in this episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast, and their answers are basically ... not much and not really. The announcements created some nice headlines that'll possibly fool the uninformed. But here's the truth: All of this is an undeniable reaction to what the ongoing FBI investigation has exposed. But none of these announced changes actually address the issues that the FBI investigation exposed.
Norlander and I discussed it all from start to finish for 30 minutes.
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. And if you're not already subscribed, please subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcasts here. If you are already subscribed, thank you. And #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
