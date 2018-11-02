College Basketball Podcast: Will it be Kentucky or Memphis for James Wiseman?

Matt Norlander has published 37 preposterously plausible (and crazy) predictions for the 2018-19 season. So I went through them early Friday, picked three I agree with, three I disagree with, and used them as conversation starters. The result is this 56-minute episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast.

OPEN : Norlander believes the Big 12 will be a top-two league, according to KenPom, for the sixth consecutive year. But I think this is the season that streak is snapped because both the ACC and SEC will be better.



7:23: Norlander believes West Virginia will be the only team in the preseason AP poll to not make the NCAA Tournament. I think that's wrong on two levels. First and foremost, I submit that there will be more than one team in the preseason AP poll to miss the NCAA Tournament, if only because there always is. Either way, I don't think one of the teams will be West Virginia because I trust Bob Huggins forever and always.

12:39: Norlander believes the Nebraska job is going to open -- and I interpreted that as him thinking Tim Miles would be fired. So this started as a disagreement because I think Nebraska is going to be good. But Norlander explained what he actually thinks is that Miles will win enough to bounce to a better, or comparable, job after the season. So this conversation took an unexpected turn.

26:02: John Calipari has made four Final Fours in nine seasons at Kentucky -- which is twice as many as any other coach in that same span. We both think this season will give him five-in-10 -- and six overall in a 12-year span, which is obviously pretty incredible.

32:38: Will it be Memphis or Kentucky for James Wiseman? Honestly, I still think it could go either way. But, gun-to-head, right now, I'd go with Memphis. And Norlander agrees.

45:40: Norlander predicts that Cincinnati will make the NCAA Tournament for the ninth consecutive year this season. Not everybody would agree with that. But I do. Because I trust Mick Cronin like I trust Bob Huggins.

49:36: The CBS Sports "experts" -- Norlander and I included -- published Final Four picks this week

