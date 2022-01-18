Who's Playing

UNC-Wilmington @ College of Charleston

Current Records: UNC-Wilmington 8-5; College of Charleston 9-5

What to Know

The UNC-Wilmington Seahawks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. UNC-Wilmington and the College of Charleston Cougars will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at TD Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Seahawks picked up a 73-66 victory over the Elon Phoenix last week.

Meanwhile, College of Charleston came out on top in a nail-biter against Elon last week, sneaking past 65-61.

UNC-Wilmington is expected to lose this next one by 8. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

UNC-Wilmington is now 8-5 while the Cougars sit at 9-5. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Seahawks have only been able to knock down 40% percent of their shots, which is the 19th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. College of Charleston has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.20% from the floor on average, which is the 52nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cougars are a big 8-point favorite against the Seahawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

UNC-Wilmington have won seven out of their last 12 games against College of Charleston.

Injury Report for College of Charleston

Keegan Harvey: Out for the Season (Not Injury Related)

Injury Report for UNC-Wilmington

No Injury Information