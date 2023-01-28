Who's Playing
Northeastern @ Delaware
Current Records: Northeastern 8-12; Delaware 11-11
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens are heading back home. The Fightin' Blue Hens and the Northeastern Huskies will face off in a Colonial battle at noon ET Saturday at Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Delaware was just a bucket shy of a win on Thursday and fell 67-66 to the Hampton Pirates. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Delaware was far and away the favorite.
Meanwhile, Northeastern came up short against the Towson Tigers on Thursday, falling 72-63.
In the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, Delaware and Northeastern were neck-and-neck, but the Fightin' Blue Hens came up empty-handed after a 59-58 defeat. Maybe Delaware will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena -- Newark, Delaware
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Odds
The Fightin' Blue Hens are a solid 7-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fightin' Blue Hens as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Northeastern have won eight out of their last 14 games against Delaware.
- Jan 16, 2023 - Northeastern 59 vs. Delaware 58
- Feb 10, 2022 - Delaware 74 vs. Northeastern 61
- Jan 17, 2022 - Delaware 82 vs. Northeastern 76
- Feb 20, 2020 - Delaware 70 vs. Northeastern 48
- Jan 25, 2020 - Delaware 76 vs. Northeastern 74
- Feb 28, 2019 - Northeastern 75 vs. Delaware 64
- Dec 30, 2018 - Delaware 82 vs. Northeastern 80
- Mar 04, 2018 - Northeastern 74 vs. Delaware 50
- Feb 08, 2018 - Northeastern 70 vs. Delaware 67
- Jan 20, 2018 - Northeastern 76 vs. Delaware 64
- Jan 19, 2017 - Delaware 69 vs. Northeastern 62
- Jan 05, 2017 - Northeastern 90 vs. Delaware 54
- Jan 16, 2016 - Northeastern 69 vs. Delaware 60
- Jan 07, 2016 - Northeastern 88 vs. Delaware 56