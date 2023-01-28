Who's Playing

Northeastern @ Delaware

Current Records: Northeastern 8-12; Delaware 11-11

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens are heading back home. The Fightin' Blue Hens and the Northeastern Huskies will face off in a Colonial battle at noon ET Saturday at Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Delaware was just a bucket shy of a win on Thursday and fell 67-66 to the Hampton Pirates. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Delaware was far and away the favorite.

Meanwhile, Northeastern came up short against the Towson Tigers on Thursday, falling 72-63.

In the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, Delaware and Northeastern were neck-and-neck, but the Fightin' Blue Hens came up empty-handed after a 59-58 defeat. Maybe Delaware will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena -- Newark, Delaware

Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena -- Newark, Delaware TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Fightin' Blue Hens are a solid 7-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fightin' Blue Hens as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Northeastern have won eight out of their last 14 games against Delaware.