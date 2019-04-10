Duke freshman RJ Barrett, a projected top-three pick, declares for the 2019 NBA Draft

Duke freshman RJ Barrett is taking his talents to the next level.

After a wildly productive freshman season, the Blue Devils forward announced Wednesday that he will ride his momentous year right into the NBA.

"We had a great year, we're ACC champs," Barrett said in a Twitter post. "It was amazing to play for Coach K and play for the brotherhood. It was a dream of mine to play at Duke ever since I was a little kid. It's also a dream of mine to play in the NBA and have great success there. After discussing with my family and coaches, I've decided I'll be declaring for the 2019 NBA Draft."

I want to thank God, my family, my coaches and everyone that has helped me reach this decision 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/z3GwdcV2ht — Rj Barrett (@RjBarrett6) April 10, 2019

Barrett, a 6-foot-7 Mississauga, Ontario, Canada native, was the No. 1 overall recruit coming out of Montverde Academy a year ago. He signed with Duke in late 2017. In his freshman season, he averaged a team-high 22.6 points per game, which also led the ACC.

Barrett's stock has slipped only a smidge over the year in part because of Zion Williamson and Ja Morant's rise up draft boards this season, but he's still expected to be drafted inside the top 5. He is the No. 3 prospect on the CBS Sports Big Board and the No. 1 prospect at the small forward position.