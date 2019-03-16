Duke vs. Florida State odds, line: 2019 ACC Tournament Championship picks, top predictions from model on 11-5 run

The Duke Blue Devils edged the Florida State Seminoles on a last-second 3-pointer during the regular season. The rematch is Saturday night, with the 2019 ACC Tournament championship on the line. The game tips from Charlotte at 8:30 p.m. ET. Duke (27-5) is playing for its 12th ACC Tournament title since 1999, while Florida State (27-6) seeks its second title in its third-ever finals appearance (with a title in 2012). The latest Duke vs. Florida State odds have the Blue Devils favored by eight points, with the over-under, or total points Vegas thinks will be scored, at 146.5. Before locking in any Duke vs. Florida State picks of your own, you'll want to check out the 2019 ACC Tournament Championship predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has taken into account that Williamson is a difference-maker that few teams can emulate. After missing most of six games (knee), Williamson returned for the 2019 ACC Tournament. He had 29 points on 13-of-13 shooting in a 12-point win over Syracuse Thursday, then had 31 points and 11 boards in Friday's 74-73 victory over rival North Carolina.

Williamson (21.9 ppg), paired with fellow freshman phenom RJ Barrett (23.3 ppg), make up arguably the most-dynamic force in college hoops. When both of them are on the floor, Duke is 24-2. It's a given Duke will be ready for this game. The Devils are 11-2 since 1999 in the ACC Tournament championship game, with the victories by an average of 16.4 ppg.

But just because the Blue Devils are loaded with talent doesn't mean they'll cover the Duke vs. Florida State spread in the ACC title game on Saturday night.

The model also knows Florida State has won 13 of 14 games, highlighted by Friday night's 69-59 victory against top-seeded Virginia. Senior David Nichols had a team-high 14 points, the fourth Seminole to lead the team in scoring the past four games. FSU has a unique level of balance, with eight players averaging at least 6.3 points.

Few teams have been able to hang with Duke this season, but FSU has been one of them. The Devils edged the Seminoles 80-78 on Jan. 12 on a Cam Reddish 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left. FSU held Williamson to a season-low 11 points and has covered four in a row against Duke.

