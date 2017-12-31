Former top-100 recruit Jordan Tucker transferring from Duke

Duke freshman forward Jordan Tucker will transfer from Duke after a one-semester stay in Durham, the program announced Sunday.

Tucker was a four-star prospect in the Class of 2017 ranked as the No. 54 overall player in the class. The standout prospect from New York was offered a scholarship by the Blue Devils in May after five-star Kevin Knox spurned Duke for Kentucky, and he quickly committed and signed within a week's time. Just as quickly as he committed and signed, it appears, he's also leaving.

"We support Jordan and his family's decision," Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. "We appreciate his commitment to Duke during his time here. Jordan represented our program well and we wish him the very best moving forward."

Tucker wasn't expected to be a vital rotation player in 2017 but he found himself completely buried on the depth chart. Through 14 games, he played a total of 14 minutes and scored 6 total points.