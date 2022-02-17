Who's Playing

UNLV @ Fresno State

Current Records: UNLV 14-11; Fresno State 16-8

What to Know

The Fresno State Bulldogs are 9-3 against the UNLV Rebels since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Bulldogs and UNLV will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET at Save Mart Center.

Last week, Fresno State lost to the Colorado State Rams on the road by a decisive 65-50 margin. Guard Isaiah Hill wasn't much of a difference maker for Fresno State; Hill finished with only seven points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, UNLV was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Friday as they fell 69-63 to the Boise State Broncos. Despite the defeat, UNLV got a solid performance out of guard Bryce Hamilton, who had 32 points along with five rebounds.

The Bulldogs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (10-2-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California

Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $28.83

Odds

The Bulldogs are a solid 6-point favorite against the Rebels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Fresno State have won nine out of their last 12 games against UNLV.

Jan 14, 2022 - Fresno State 73 vs. UNLV 68

Feb 26, 2021 - UNLV 68 vs. Fresno State 67

Feb 24, 2021 - Fresno State 67 vs. UNLV 64

Feb 08, 2020 - UNLV 68 vs. Fresno State 67

Dec 04, 2019 - UNLV 81 vs. Fresno State 80

Feb 09, 2019 - Fresno State 83 vs. UNLV 65

Feb 21, 2018 - Fresno State 77 vs. UNLV 64

Jan 23, 2018 - Fresno State 69 vs. UNLV 63

Mar 04, 2017 - Fresno State 72 vs. UNLV 59

Mar 10, 2016 - Fresno State 95 vs. UNLV 82

Feb 06, 2016 - Fresno State 111 vs. UNLV 104

Dec 30, 2015 - Fresno State 69 vs. UNLV 66

Injury Report for Fresno State

Jemarl Baker: Game-Time Decision (Knee)

Injury Report for UNLV