Georgetown vs. Illinois score: Hoyas guard Mac McClung throws down a sick reverse dunk
McClung was a dunking sensation in high school who is already producing highlights for the Hoyas
Zion Williamson gets all the hype and hoopla as a stupendous leaper, but Georgetown's Mac McClung also has gotten plenty over the years -- and more to come -- for his rim-rocking ways.
The true freshman, appearing in just his third college game Tuesday night, showed glimpses of what made him a viral sensation in high school by showing off a little of everything against Illinois. In one sequence in the second half after snatching up a ball, McClung went straight to the rim and finished reverse jam style.
This sequence was after perhaps an even more impressive one earlier in the game in which McClung went up and under, switching hands in midair and finishing with his off hand.
McClung finished with 12 points, four assists and three rebounds, but he wasn't even the most impressive freshman guard for the Hoyas in their 88-80 win over the Fighting Illini. Temmate James Akinjo one-upped him by pouring in 19 points, dropping seven dimes and pulling down three rebounds. He scored seven of his 19 over the final 218 seconds, including a critical and-one to give Georgetown a cozy 84-80 lead with 39 seconds left.
Georgetown improved to 3-0 this season with the win and faces Loyola-Marymount on Friday. Illinois fell to 1-1 and faces No. 3 Gonzaga next Monday in the Maui Invitational.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Big Three why Duke's No. 1
How will the Blue Devils' RJ Barrett, Zion Williamson and Cam Reddish play in their third game...
-
Michigan vs. Villanova odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Villanova vs. Michigan game 10,000...
-
How to watch: Villanova vs. Michigan
A rematch of the 2018 national championship game is set for Wednesday
-
Wisconsin vs. Xavier odds, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated Tuesday's Wisconsin vs. Xavier game 10,000 times
-
UGA plane gets stuck in mud
The Bulldogs were forced to stay in South Carolina before traveling to Philly on Tuesday for...
-
Top 25 And 1: Vick leads No. 2 Kansas
Vick's 32 points in Monday's victory vs. Vermont keeps the Jayhawks No. 2 in Tuesday's Top...